We asked Joplin residents ‘what would you do if you won the Mega Millions Lottery?’

Rich Pedroncelli - staff, AP

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Mega Millions Lottery continues to skyrocket without a victor, climbing to nearly $830 Million dollars.

Officials say that Mega Millions is currently at its 4th highest pot ever.

We asked anonymous Joplin residents what they would do if they won, and the answers came rolling in:

“I think I’ll travel, spend more time with kids and more family time, and just relax.”

“I’ll give m church a bunch of money.”

“I’d probably buy a big nice house.”

“I’d go to Egypt, I’d go to Egypt right now.”

“I don’t know where but I’ll definitely take a trip somewhere.”

“I’d go shopping.”

“I think I’d want a new car, a new house, and maybe a new diamond ring.”

“Pay off all my family debt.”

“Do not know where but I’d definitely take a trip somewhere.”

Mega Million officials say they will hopefully draw a winner tonight at 10:00 p.m.

Watch the full story on Fox 14 at 9:00 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.