'Decision to close was not an easy one': Sugarfire Smoke House abruptly closes Jacksonville restaurant

Two days before its first anniversary, Sugarfire Smoke House abruptly closed its Jacksonville barbecue on Sunday.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, owner Juli Dharna announced the closure, writing multiple factors led to the difficult decision to close.

"The decision to close was not an easy one, but ultimately it came down to three factors: supply chain shortages, staffing deficiencies, and inflation. The past year has been a challenge for everyone, and we want to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication," Dharna posted.

Dharna couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The barbecue had struggled to find and retain employees to operate the St. Louis-style barbecue at 12959 Atlantic Blvd. near Girvin Road in East Arlington. It was the St. Louis-based chain's first in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida.

Sugarfire debuted in Jacksonville on July 26, 2021, a week after its announced target date with limited staff, an abbreviated menu and reduced hours.

Before the opening, franchise co-owner Shy Patel, a veteran restaurateur, posted on the restaurant's Facebook page that they were still working to hire and train staff.

"While we continue to train and staff our restaurant, we decided we just couldn’t keep you waiting for Sugarfire BBQ any longer!! … We will be serving limited quantities of our menu items the entire week until we sell out," Patel posted.

Sugarfire is known for its signature dry-rubbed ribs, brisket and pulled pork proven popular throughout Sugarfire's restaurants in the Midwest, Colorado and Texas.

"We have enjoyed serving our BBQ to the Jacksonville community and we are grateful for all the memories we have made along the way … We will truly miss being a part of the Jacksonville community," Dharna said in Tuesday's post.

Other notable BBQ restaurant closings

Sugarfire was the most recent of Jacksonville barbecues to close.

Monroe's Smokehouse Bar-B-Q & Catering announced plans to close its Southside restaurant at 10771 Beach Blvd. at the end of August. The family-owned barbecue's original restaurant at 4838 Highway Ave. on the Westside will remain open,

A Jacksonville landmark for 30 years, Willard's Bar-B-Q Junction at 4610 San Juan Ave. in Lakeshore closed on Feb. 25.

After 38 years, Sonny's BBQ at 5097 University Blvd. W. closed on Feb. 28, 2021.