Colts Injury Update: Safety Rodney McLeod recovering from knee procedure; Others still on the mend

A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard open to T.Y. Hilton return, not interested in Julio Jones
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard looks to be open to a reunion with veteran T.Y. Hilton. However, when it comes to reuniting new quarterback Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, not so much. Ten-year Colts veteran TY Hilton still does not have a team for the 2022 season, yet that...
Can the Colts Trade this Draft Bust?
Bleacher Report doubles down on moving Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Ben Banogu before the season.
Colts Deny Julio Jones Report: NFL World Reacts
Matt Ryan and Julio Jones had an unstoppable connection in Atlanta. Will the Colts try and recreate it in Indianapolis?. The Colts, of course, acquired the veteran Ryan this offseason to replace Carson Wentz. Jones, meanwhile, is currently a free agent. Recent rumors suggest the Colts may look to make...
Colts Make Roster Moves at Wide Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts don't have many questions on their roster heading into the 2022 season, but a persistent one is questionable depth at wide receiver after Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts made a couple of moves to try and address that concern with the addition of John Hurst who has...
Yardbarker
Difference Makers Throughout The Colts Roster
A difference maker for the Colts can come from any level of depth on the roster. From the work horse Jonathan Taylor to a special teams expert like Zaire Franklin. A difference maker can come from either side of the ball. Here are some in depth looks at potential difference makers for the Colts.
Predicting Colts' Roster On Eve of Training Camp
Indianapolis Colts players report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. for training camp this Tuesday, beginning practice the following day. After the team addressed some of the most important positions on the roster, and now gathering everything we've learned over the offseason, here's our shot at the team's 53-man roster.
Julio Jones picked Bucs over Packers, Saints and Colts
When you’ve put together a Hall of Fame career over 11 seasons in the NFL, including seven Pro Bowls, it’s no surprise that multiple teams will want to sign you when you hit the open market. That’s why, even with his age and recent injury history, veteran wide...
Yardbarker
Colts Signing WR John Hurst, Cutting WR Kekoa Crawford
In a corresponding move, Indianapolis will waive WR Kekoa Crawford, per Aaron Wilson. Hurst, 26, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2020. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was waived in October and re-signed to the practice squad. He was cut in November but caught on with the Chargers practice squad.
Colts GM Says Team Isn’t Looking to Add Julio Jones
He denied reports that Indianapolis was looking to sign the free agent and reunite him with his Matt Ryan.
Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 1
The Indianapolis Colts officially commenced training camp Wednesday with their first practice of the preseason at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Though the rain forced the team indoors and limited the amount of fans able to view the first training camp practice, there was still plenty of action to take note of on Wednesday.
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 1: First Look at Matt Ryan, More
The Indianapolis Colts got their 2022 training camp underway on Wednesday with their first practice of the summer. It was a chance for fans to flock to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. and get their first look at new quarterback Matt Ryan, the team's rookie drafts picks, and many other new faces.
