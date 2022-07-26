Shakira takes her children to Mexico amid reports of a custody disagreement with Gerard Pique

Shakira is making sure her and Gerard Pique’s children is enjoying the rest of summer away from the spotlight. The Colombian-born singer was snapped arriving in the beautiful Los Cabos, Mexico, June 24th, with Milan , 9, and Sasha, 7. Her sighting comes just a few days after her ex-partner, was booed by FC Barcelona and Real Madrid fans at a soccer game in Las Vegas.



There’s no denying the family is experiencing some drama since they announced their split in June. The Colombian’s Mexican vacation comes amid reports that a custody battle has started between the unmarried couple. Shakira reportedly has her eyes set on settling in Miami, where she already has a glamorous mansion for them to call home.

The athlete is reportedly against the move since he wouldn’t be able to see the kids very often. According to the show, ‘Chisme No Like’ Shakira is staying persistent in her desires and is willing to cover the costs of childcare. The ex-couple is reportedly due for an “emergency meeting” on August 4th, in San Diego, California, in hopes of reaching an agreement.



It’s great to see Shakira has been making the most of her time with her kids, as it can’t be easy for them during this confusing time. Before heading to Los Cabos, the mom made sure they enjoyed their time out of school, and they spent a few days hitting the waves in Asturias, Spain.

Shakira and Pique were both lovers of surfing, so it’s no surprise their kids enjoyed their time in the water. In the photos, it looked like the kids had the help of a surfing instructor to teach them the right technique. The “Hip’s Don’t Lie” singer looked like a professional though catching the waves.



A tough year for Shakira

It has not been an easy couple of months for Shakira. Right before they announced the split in May, her father, William Mebarak, was rushed to the hospital after a severe fall, which led to ongoing health issues.

As for the split? Shakia and Pique have stayed tight-lipped about the breakup, and rumors of his infidelity. But her family has shared some insight along the way. Hours after they confirmed their breakup, her older sister Lucia Mebarak found herself in front of desperate reporters. When asked in front of the cameras how Shakira was doing Mebarak responded, “She is recovering.”

Her mother Nidia Ripoll Torrad , who has also been dealing with the stress of watching her husband and daughter in pain, hasn’t completely written off the couple. She told HOLA! It would be “logical” for them to get back together. “If that’s what they want, what makes them happy,” she said.



Shakira and Pique announced the split on June 4th in a joint statement to Reuters, “We regret to confirm that we are separating.” “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” they added.