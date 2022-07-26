Biden to speak with Xi on Thursday as Pelosi trip to Taiwan looms: Reports



P resident Joe Biden is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the phone Thursday, according to multiple reports .

The conversation is expected to take place amid rising tensions between the United States and China, escalated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) planning to visit Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

CHINA THREAT: MILITARY ‘WON’T SIT IDLY BY’ IF PELOSI VISITS TAIWAN

Biden had said to reporters at an event last week that he would be speaking with Xi "within the next 10 days."

China's military has been getting "noticeably more aggressive," according to Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, per remarks he made Sunday. The increased aggression by China has led to concerns over the safety of Taiwan.

Pelosi has received support from various U.S. politicians to go forward with her planned trip to Taiwan, whereas Chinese officials have warned that such a visit would be considered interference with their "territorial integrity."

The president is still in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, but he has made progress since the initial diagnosis and can now go back to exercising , according to his doctor.