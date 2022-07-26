The funniest reactions to the discontinuation of Choco Tacos: ‘No, no, no, not Choco’

It’s a sad day today for all ice cream lovers out there, now that the famous Klondike Choco Taco has been officially discontinued after almost 40 years in the market, leaving behind only good summer memories with its delicious waffle cone shell, filled with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and nuts.The impact of Klondike’s Choco Taco is undeniable, as the internet went crazy with hilarious reactions following the sad announcement, with many people feeling shocked that the famous product would not be available anymore, and others trying to get as many as possible before the last ice cream taco leaves the shelves. “Wait, sorry, how is the Choco Taco just gone? I thought we lived in a free country,” one person said, while someone else commented “No, no, no, no. Not the Choco Taco. I was just eating one last night. No, no, no, not Choco.”This month was also National Ice Cream Day, and Camila Alves McConaughey decided to develop a taco-inspired ice cream, which might be good news as we have to say goodbye to Choco Tacos.It’s a sad day today for all ice cream lovers out there, now that the famous Klondike Choco Taco has been officially discontinued after almost 40 years in the market, leaving behind only good summer memories with its delicious waffle cone shell, filled with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and nuts.The impact of Klondike’s Choco Taco is undeniable, as the internet went crazy with hilarious reactions following the sad announcement, with many people feeling shocked that the famous product would not be available anymore, and others trying to get as many as possible before the last ice cream taco leaves the shelves. “Wait, sorry, how is the Choco Taco just gone? I thought we lived in a free country,” one person said, while someone else commented “No, no, no, no. Not the Choco Taco. I was just eating one last night. No, no, no, not Choco.”This month was also National Ice Cream Day, and Camila Alves McConaughey decided to develop a taco-inspired ice cream, which might be good news as we have to say goodbye to Choco Tacos.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the iconic product being discontinued!