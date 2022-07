Incident location: 11 miles east of Seymour, Baylor County Impacted area: 175 Acres

Crews responded to the Escalera Fire at about 4pm on Sunday, July 24. The estimated size of the fire was 175 acres. The fire's cause was a hold over lightning strike. Dozers began constructing line around the fire's perimeter about 5pm with engine assistance. No structures are currently threatened by the fire. 23 fire personnel are currently on scene. Aerial resources are assisting crews with water and retardant drops.

A "Scooper" Plane Drops Water In The Fire Area

An Airtanker Drops Retardant In The Fire Area

Tactics briefing on the Escalera Fire

A Dozer Working On The Escalera Fire