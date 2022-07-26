Who Is Antonella Barrenechea on 'The Family Chantel'? Are She and Pedro Just Friends?

www.distractify.com
Gloria Salazar
4d ago
Pedro had no shame, leaving a beautiful wife that really loved, but he and his family were always ugly to Chantel until the end whe goes to see his mother at the DR, and Pedro so hateful with Chantel…don’t blame Chantel ur where ur because of her…. Chantel she always defended u til the end…I hope she don’t ever take you back ur not worst, you always put her down !!!!
Jennifer Opacki
3d ago
FYI, Pedro realized that Chantal is too good for him. He found out that his mother was shoddy. That Pedro's dad won't even pick up the phone when Pedro called him. He knows that Chantel wasn't raised anything like that. He feels "LESS"!
