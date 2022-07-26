‘Continued failure to speak out’: Nikki Fried demands Ron DeSantis condemn Nazis after Tampa protest

floridapolitics.com
Sheila Luce
4d ago
Why didn’t she speak out about the entire summer of democrat backed Antifa committing crimes not legal demonstrations like this but illegal riots.
Reply(6)
68
Yo Massa
3d ago
It's called Freedom of Speech,The Right to Assemble... Peaceful protest..It is in Very bad taste,but not Illegal... DeSantis knows the Law... DEMS trying to smear Republicans as usual.💯
Reply(1)
36
Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
4d ago
"a disgusting display well deserving of censure" Democrats believe that if they don't agree with you you should be censored. If there is no doubt that if anyone should be censored it would be Nazis. But, we have free speech in this country and you're welcome to disagree with anyone but that does not forbid them of the right to speak.
Reply(3)
23
Comments / 151