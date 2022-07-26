ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘Continued failure to speak out’: Nikki Fried demands Ron DeSantis condemn Nazis after Tampa protest

By Jesse Scheckner
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
floridapolitics.com

Comments / 151

Sheila Luce
4d ago

Why didn’t she speak out about the entire summer of democrat backed Antifa committing crimes not legal demonstrations like this but illegal riots.

Reply(6)
68
Yo Massa
3d ago

It's called Freedom of Speech,The Right to Assemble... Peaceful protest..It is in Very bad taste,but not Illegal... DeSantis knows the Law... DEMS trying to smear Republicans as usual.💯

Reply(1)
36
Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
4d ago

"a disgusting display well deserving of censure" Democrats believe that if they don't agree with you you should be censored. If there is no doubt that if anyone should be censored it would be Nazis. But, we have free speech in this country and you're welcome to disagree with anyone but that does not forbid them of the right to speak.

Reply(3)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Ron White
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dem#Protest#Racial Injustice#Politics State#Politics Governor#Racism#Racial Issues#Republican#Neo Nazis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy