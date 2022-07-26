ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Fresno-area prep football team you’re most looking forward to watching

By Anthony Galaviz
 4 days ago
Many prep football teams in the Fresno-area have started practices this week in advance of the first games the week of Aug. 19.

There are new teams that will play this season, including Justin Garza and Sanger West high schools.

There is plenty of excitement heading into the first games of the season and The Bee wants to know which Fresno-area teams are you excited to see?

You can vote in our non-scientific poll as many times as you want. Just hit refresh to vote again.

The poll will run until 12:59 p.m. Aug. 19.

Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

