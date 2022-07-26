ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Omaha Biliew commits to Iowa State basketball, becomes program's highest-rated recruit ever

By Alyssa Hertel, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjvdy_0gtyD8JM00

Five-star power forward Omaha Biliew announced his commitment to Iowa State men’s basketball on Tuesday evening. He announced his decision on ESPN.

A five-star prospect, Biliew is the highest-rated recruit in the Internet rankings era to commit to the Cyclones and the first five-star — on 247Sports — to choose Iowa State. Previous top prospects for the Cyclones include Craig Brackins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Lindell Wigginton and Tyrese Hunter.

The 6-8, 210-pound prospect is the No. 1 player in Missouri, No. 5 power forward in the nation and No. 12 player in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

In addition to Iowa State, Biliew held offers from Arkansas; Georgia; Illinois; Iowa; Kansas; Michigan; Nebraska; Oklahoma State; Tennessee; Texas Tech and Western Kentucky. Biliew narrowed down his choices to the Cyclones, Kansas and Oregon, as well as playing professionally with the G League Ignite.

Biliew grew up in Iowa but played the past season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. Link Academy went 34-2 this season, according to MaxPreps.

Previously:'I feel like myself': Why 5-star phenom Omaha Biliew transferred to Waukee

Prior to spending his junior season with a college prep program, Biliew played for Dowling Catholic (2019-20) and Waukee (2020-21). He was part of the Warriors’ 2021 Class 4A state championship squad, averaging 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game as a sophomore.

He is expected to return to Waukee this season and is intending to play his senior season of high school basketball for the Warriors.

Biliew is the third recruit to verbally commit to Iowa State’s 2023 class. He joins four-star power forward Milan Momcilovic out of Wisconsin and four-star shooting guard Jelani Hamilton out of Georgia.

Prior to Biliew’s commitment, T.J. Otzelberger’s 2023 class was ranked No. 7 nationwide.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa College Basketball
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Iowa Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Oklahoma State#Espn#Texas Tech#The G League Ignite#Waukee Prior#Waukee Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy