Omaha Biliew commits to Iowa State basketball, becomes program's highest-rated recruit ever

Five-star power forward Omaha Biliew announced his commitment to Iowa State men’s basketball on Tuesday evening. He announced his decision on ESPN.

A five-star prospect, Biliew is the highest-rated recruit in the Internet rankings era to commit to the Cyclones and the first five-star — on 247Sports — to choose Iowa State. Previous top prospects for the Cyclones include Craig Brackins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Lindell Wigginton and Tyrese Hunter.

The 6-8, 210-pound prospect is the No. 1 player in Missouri, No. 5 power forward in the nation and No. 12 player in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

In addition to Iowa State, Biliew held offers from Arkansas; Georgia; Illinois; Iowa; Kansas; Michigan; Nebraska; Oklahoma State; Tennessee; Texas Tech and Western Kentucky. Biliew narrowed down his choices to the Cyclones, Kansas and Oregon, as well as playing professionally with the G League Ignite.

Biliew grew up in Iowa but played the past season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. Link Academy went 34-2 this season, according to MaxPreps.

Prior to spending his junior season with a college prep program, Biliew played for Dowling Catholic (2019-20) and Waukee (2020-21). He was part of the Warriors’ 2021 Class 4A state championship squad, averaging 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game as a sophomore.

He is expected to return to Waukee this season and is intending to play his senior season of high school basketball for the Warriors.

Biliew is the third recruit to verbally commit to Iowa State’s 2023 class. He joins four-star power forward Milan Momcilovic out of Wisconsin and four-star shooting guard Jelani Hamilton out of Georgia.

Prior to Biliew’s commitment, T.J. Otzelberger’s 2023 class was ranked No. 7 nationwide.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.