Referendum to eliminate Peoria County Auditor's Office may reappear on November ballot

www.wcbu.org
Diane Dooley
4d ago
sounds like a great idea. the job certainly doesn't warrant that kind of pay not in Peoria Illinois. for once how about saving money for a change. seems like you always want to take away fire dept, etc. do something right for a change.
Reply(1)
2
Related
wcbu.org
1470 WMBD
wcbu.org
hoiabc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois Proud
hoiabc.com
wcbu.org
RELATED PEOPLE
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois Proud
wcbu.org
1470 WMBD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
wcbu.org
Central Illinois Proud
wcbu.org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbu.org
Central Illinois Proud
25newsnow.com
1470 WMBD
Comments / 2