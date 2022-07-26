ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi reveal their newborn baby's unusual name

By Elise Solé
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago
Jay 7
2d ago

I think I can speak for everyone when I say nobody cares 🙄

Sheila McCraw-Pate
2d ago

One baby announcement is enough we don’t need to read about it after every other news. Congratulations let’s move on till the next one is born

MissyDawn
2d ago

y'all are ridiculous with these names. 🙄

