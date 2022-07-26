Bangor’s Landon Clark reflects on EYBL Peach Jam experience

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Former UMaine President passes away
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former University of Maine President Robert Kennedy has passed away. According to UMaine, Kennedy died last week in his home state of Minnesota. He served the UMaine community for more than 11 years, including serving as president from 2005 to 2011. Kennedy is survived by his...
wabi.tv
Maine Mariners name Terrence Wallin head coach
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Mariners announced that Terrence Wallin will be the team’s new head coach. The 30-year-old Wallin is a former player with the Mariners and was an assistant coach last year with the team. Wallen has been with the organization since it joined the ECHL...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
wabi.tv
Quirk Auto Group planning Operation Reboot Outdoors golf scramble
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Quirk Auto Group is gearing up for a golf scramble fully benefitting Operation Reboot Outdoors out of Byron. The veteran-run nonprofit provides hunting and fishing trips along with other outdoor activities to service members. Hermon Meadow will be the site on Sun. Sept. 11. for an...
NECN
Cruise Ships Are Returning to Maine, But Not Everyone Is Happy About It
In Maine, cascading cruise ship battles in two of the state’s top destinations are building ahead of fall elections. People in Portland and Bar Harbor want residents of both communities to decide whether or not to limit cruise ship passengers and how to do that if city and town leaders do not take the action that petitioners and cruise ship critics seek.
wabi.tv
Finn’s Irish Pub on Ellsworth closing
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A restaurant that had anchored the downtown dining scene in Ellsworth for more than a decade has decided to close its doors for good. Finn’s Irish Pub on Main Street made the announcement Tuesday on their Facebook page. No official reason for the closure was...
wabi.tv
College of the Atlantic Summer Institute in its 6th year
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Annual College of The Atlantic Summer Institute is now in its sixth year. The week-long ideas festival welcomes experts from around the world to share their perspectives on some of the most pressing issues. College of the Atlantic’s Summer Institute is held every year...
wabi.tv
Glenburn Recreation Dept. hosts lakeside barbecue
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The Glenburn Rec Department hosted a party for the whole family Wednesday night. Folks gathered for a lakeside barbecue filled with music, food and plenty of ice cream. It’s all put on by the Glenburn Rec Department to benefit their program. Anyone was welcome to...
wabi.tv
Tart season at Frank’s Bakery in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s summertime, and that means it’s tart season at Franks Bakery in Bangor. As of Tuesday, Frank’s is welcoming a third flavor to their tart selection. Blueberry joins raspberry and strawberry. The folks at Frank’s say all of the tarts are made with...
wabi.tv
Challenger Maine campers speak with NASA Astronaut aboard ISS
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Campers at the Challenger Learning Center of Maine in Bangor had an experience Thursday that was out of this world. Sixteen campers from around the region got the chance to hear from Astronaut Bob Hines who is aboard the International Space Station. The Challenger Center and...
wabi.tv
Superintendent of Millinocket schools resigns
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The superintendent of Millinocket schools resigned Wednesday morning following an ongoing dispute with town officials. The Bangor Daily News reports Dr. Joshua McNaughton said he’s taken a new position and will step down August 5th. He cited a long commute and desire to work close...
2022 Blue Hill Fair Schedule
The Blue Hill kicks off as always the Thursday before Labor Day, this year on September 1st, ending on Labor Day, September 5th. Cushing Amusements returns this year to provide the mechanical rides. In partnership with The Grand, there will be 8 performances of Charlotte's Web!. Performances will take place...
wabi.tv
Chapin Park block party brings community together
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks were out and about enjoying summer at the Chapin Park Block Party Tuesday evening. From face paint to games and even the Darling’s Ice Cream truck there was certainly something for everyone. The Bangor Band was also in attendance to help celebrate the event...
wabi.tv
New school in Sullivan won’t be ready for start of school
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Students will not be able to start the school year in the new school in Sullivan. Superintendent Michael Eastman sent a letter to his district saying they aren’t able to start school at the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus because the water sprinkler system isn’t working properly.
wabi.tv
Happy 100th Birthday to Oakland Resident
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Community Members in Oakland gathered today to wish Edith Cunningham a happy 100TH birthday. The celebration started with a parade where people drove by, waving and honking their horns. She was joined by five generations of family members including her great great granddaughter who is just...
Pub in Ellsworth Suddenly Closes for Good
A Irish pub in Ellsworth has suddenly closed their doors. Finn's Irish Pub in Ellsworth is no more. The pub announced on their Facebook page that they have closed their doors for good. The Facebook post read: "We have SO enjoyed being a part of your life these past almost...
wabi.tv
Multiple people, including pedestrians, hurt in Augusta crash
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were hurt Wednesday evening when they were hit by a vehicle in Augusta. Police said a vehicle had been stopped at a red light at Crossings Way on Western Avenue at about 6 p.m. when it was hit from behind by a second vehicle when the light turned green. The second vehicle then hit two pedestrians.
WMTW
When a Maine veteran died with no family by his side, his nursing home held a memorial service
Nobody should die alone, but Steve Thompson died at a nursing home in Augusta several weeks ago with no family by his side. The nursing home, the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, organized a proper memorial service. The Freedom Riders, The Patriot Riders and others hopped on their motorcycles...
wabi.tv
Supporters gather to encourage ending sales of flavored tobacco products in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Supporters of ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in Bangor gathered on Wednesday to encourage city councilors to support a ban. They delivered over 300 signatures from Bangor residents asking councilors to reenact the city ordinance to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.
wabi.tv
Theft of smoker can’t stop Bangor Food Truck from opening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A milestone occasion was marked at Six Mile Falls in Bangor late Wednesday morning. It was opening day for The Scotch Bonnet. The food truck offers Caribbean cuisine. TV5 has been telling you about the Scotch Bonnet for awhile now. As they were leading up to...
