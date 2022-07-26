The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

★★★★★We have been to many Italian restaurants. Many years ago, I fell in love with one in the Vernon Hills/Mundelein area called Gilardi’s. For people in the North Shore it was a favorite. As the years went on, new owners took over and none of us knew what had happened. Recently we found out that Phil and Karen Gilardi had moved to Richmond Illinois and opened up Paisano’s On Broadway Italian Steakhouse. For those who do not know Richmond, it is a small town near Antioch and Fox Lake ( the Chain O’ Lakes Area) and since 2007, the Gilardi family has been sharing their delightful recipes with the people of the area. Alan and Vickie who joined Jane and I tonight drive through Richmond on their way to Lake Geneva regularly and often stop on Route 12 at Anderson’s Chocolates. They never knew that Broadway held such great dining just around the corner.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO