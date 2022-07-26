The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot doesn't have to pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Billions in stimulus dollars available in IllinoisJake WellsIllinois State
Soldier Field with a dome? Artist renderings reveal a new look for the old stadiumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces New Disability Employment CenterLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Fast Casual
Moonbowls opening flagship in Chicago’s Lincoln Park
Moonbowls, which started as a virtual kitchen concept in Chicago, is giving customers a more traditional way to experience its Korean-inspired bowls with its first brick-and-mortar restaurant that has opened in Lincoln Park. The four-year-old brand, which has operated primarily out of ghost kitchen facilities geared toward delivery orders, is...
WGNtv.com
Lunchbreak: Buttermilk Chicken Wings
Chef D’Andre Carter: Executive Chef and Founder of Soul & Smoke. Avondale (at Rockwell on the River): 3057 N Rockwell St., Chicago, IL 60618. Time Out Market (West Loop): 916 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60618. Of Note:. New Soul & Smoke location at Rockwell on the River: Soul...
hypebeast.com
Tom Sachs Store to Open in Chicago
Following the announcement of his first furniture exhibition in the United States in over two decades, Tom Sachs is now readying a new temporary store opening in Chicago’s Notre boutique. For a limited time between July 29 and July 31, exclusive Tom Sachs merchandise will be available at the location.
One of the World’s Best ‘Restaurants With a View’ is in Illinois
It's one thing to get a decent meal. It's a whole other thing to get a meal with an incredible view. Travel Awaits released the 14 Top Restaurants With a View, According to Our Readers, and included on the list is a place in Illinois. If you thought obviously it's...
One of the World’s Most Breathtaking Riverwalks is in Illinois
You can take a walk anywhere but you can't always take a walk along something that is considered the "most scenic riverwalk" in the world. This riverwalk is so nice, it's the highest ranked in America. Far & Wide, purveyors of all things travel put together a big list of...
flipboard.com
10 Things To Do At Chicago's Riverwalk
Chicago has no shortage of dog-friendly eateries and must-do activities. Specifically, one of these activities that tourists should partake in is the …
coveteur.com
The Chicago Farmers Market Is Filled With Birkenstocks and Thrift Store Scores
Welcome to Coveteur's latest series, Farmers Market Run. As endless fans of personal style, Coveteur editors are forever curious about what people are wearing and how they're wearing it. In pursuit of style inspiration this summer, we’re heading across the country to various farmers markets—one of our favorite spots for people-watching!—to uncover off-duty style in its truest form: supporting local purveyors and buying groceries.
aroundthetownchicago.com
“Paisano’s on Broadway Italian Steakhouse”- worth the drive..and then some!
★★★★★We have been to many Italian restaurants. Many years ago, I fell in love with one in the Vernon Hills/Mundelein area called Gilardi’s. For people in the North Shore it was a favorite. As the years went on, new owners took over and none of us knew what had happened. Recently we found out that Phil and Karen Gilardi had moved to Richmond Illinois and opened up Paisano’s On Broadway Italian Steakhouse. For those who do not know Richmond, it is a small town near Antioch and Fox Lake ( the Chain O’ Lakes Area) and since 2007, the Gilardi family has been sharing their delightful recipes with the people of the area. Alan and Vickie who joined Jane and I tonight drive through Richmond on their way to Lake Geneva regularly and often stop on Route 12 at Anderson’s Chocolates. They never knew that Broadway held such great dining just around the corner.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: ‘Choco Tacos’ are here to stay at Lonesome Rose
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Wicker Park’s The Point Must Stay Closed Until August — But Report Shows Bar Had Little To Do With Shootings That Forced Its Closure: The Point has been shut down for six months following two shootings nearby — which the bar couldn’t do anything about, its owner said. “This is nothing more than scapegoating.”
Chicago magazine
Our Five Favorite North Side Burritos Right Now
Restaurant cooks have a special relationship with burritos. They’re the meal of choice for many after a long night on the line, and there’s no better all-encompassing food that combines carbs, veggies, and protein in such a portable format. One of my former coworkers, Travis Heitkamp, who’s a talented pizzamaker at Paulie Gee’s Logan Square (where I used to work), came home from a vacation in San Diego a few months ago, marveling at just how delicious the burritos were on the West coast.
An Hands-On Harry Potter Experience is Coming to Chicago
If you can't make it to Florida or California for the Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, no worries! You can have a one-of-a-kind Harry Potter experience much closer to home!. A new pop-up experience called "Magic at Play" is headed to Chicago later on this year....
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend July 29-31, 2022
The end of the week is full of experiences that will keep you dancing, eating and shopping local. Here are the things to do this weekend July 29-31, 2022. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America.
Chicago Heights makes water delivery deal with suburban neighbors
Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez says a new 25-year deal between suburban neighbors will culminate in 100 percent water delivery by mid-September or early October.
Cycle Smithy Will Close Beloved Lincoln Park Bike Shop In September After 49 Years
LINCOLN PARK — Cycle Smithy has been helping Chicagoans find the perfect bike for 49 years — but the shop will close in September. Owner Mark Mattei, 71, said it’s time for him to retire. He’ll let the lease run out on the business, 2468 1/2 N. Clark St. In the meantime, everything’s 30 percent off, “and maybe I’ll throw what’s left over in the lake,” Mattei said.
cwbchicago.com
Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses
Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
Chicago PD and Chicago MED Offering $200+ for ‘Dead Couple’ Photo Extras in Illinois
How do you feel about sitting in a pile of blood for a few hours? What if it means an extra $200+ in your pocket?. Summer is coming to an end which means a lot of things including... fall TV is on the way!. But before we can cuddle up...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs July 28-31, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs July 28-31, 2022. The weekend is here! I took a little hiatus from my weekly list, but I am back! Here are some great events to be aware of for this summer weekend:. Ongoing. Ongoing Flourish: The Garden at 50, Chicago Botanic Garden celebrates...
Japanese beetles return to Chicago, wreaking havoc on trees and shrubs
It's that time of year again. Japanese beetles are eating up trees and shrubs in northern Illinois and they're causing damage on a lot of levels.
Watch This Chicago Crowd Go Wild Thanks to a Dog in a Window
Raise your hand if you need an extra dose of serotonin today. If your hand is raised, this viral Tiktok video, or more accurately, videos should do the trick. A crowd had gathered on a Chicago street as they awaited the next band, Cherry Glazerr, to take the stage during Wicker Park Fest, one of Chicago's more popular summer festivals. It's unclear who first noticed this cute little doggie in a street-facing apartment window but, clearly, they started pointing it out to others in the crowd.
