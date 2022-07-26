Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones apologizes for using derogatory term for little people

In trying to offer a heartfelt and humorous remembrance of former Dallas Cowboys scouting director Larry Lacewell at a press confence to open training camp, owner Jerry Jones used a derogatory term for little people.

Hours later, Jones issued an apology via the Cowboys public relations staff.

“Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize,” Jones said in a statement.

Lacewell died in May at age 85. He worked with the Cowboys from 1991-2004 was one of Jones’ most trusted confidants.

“Lace held court out here,” Jones said. “I’m going to get me somebody, a m-----, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us. Look at the practice with us.

“But, you know, we all need our props. A little memory that goes with him.”

The m-word has been deemed a derogatory slur by the Little People of America .