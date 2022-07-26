Marylyn “Mimi” Kidwell

Related
Obit: Allene Joyce Stovall
Allene Joyce Stovall, 88, of Panhandle Texas passed from this life Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Amarillo TX. The family will receive friends 5 to 7pm, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Holley Funeral Home, 205 North 11th Street, in Canyon, TX. Graveside Service will be at Panhandle Cemetery, Friday July 22, at 10am; followed by a memorial service at 2pm at the First Baptist Church White Deer, Texas, with Pastor Alan Wilson officiating. Arrangements are by Holley Funeral Home of Canyon, Texas.
Obit: Samuel “Sam” Vandiver
Samuel “Sam” Vandiver, 91, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Canyon with Rev. Gene Jones officiating. Private interment will be in Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.Sam was born on September 4, 1930 in Reydon, Oklahoma to Joseph and Lillie (Bates) Vandiver. He married Jo Ann Prichard on August 3, 1981. Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for Phillips Petroleum for 20 years and also did custom harvesting from 1970 to 1994. He owned Buffalo Inn for twelve years and owned and operated rental property in Canyon from 1953 to present.
The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo
Yesterday morning started off like any other weekday morning. Way too early. We always joke about the worst thing about morning radio was that it was so early in the morning. Heck, if we could start it at like noon then we would be golden. That is not the case....
Seventh Annual Gray County Buyer’s Club Pig Out set for Aug. 6
The Gray County Buyer’s Club will be holding their Seventh Annual Pig Out from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “We’ve got a dinner (pork tenderloin, BYOB),” Ryan Davis with the GCBC said. “We’ve got the same band, the Dixie Creek Band, coming this year sponsored by TireWorks and Service Tire Pros here in Pampa. We will also have a live and silent auction.”
TxDOT Amarillo: Hwy 83 near Perryton reopened after wreck
Update 5:15 p.m. According to a social media post from TxDOT Amarillo, all lanes of traffic have reopened after a wreck on Hwy 83, four miles south of Perryton that occurred around 12 p.m. Original PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo announced on social media that Hwy 83, four miles south of Perryton, was closed […]
Amarillo & Canyon ISDs Next Up For Four-Day School Weeks?
Look, I'm all for making things a bit more efficient and giving people more time away from work to spend with their families. However, what's happening with school districts around the Texas panhandle isn't what I was thinking. There have been quite a few districts in the area that have...
Amarillo Senior Citizens Association to host meeting regarding status of organization
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will host a meeting Wednesday morning regarding the organization’s future. According to officials from ASCA, this meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Church of Christ, located at 1401 S Madison St. in Amarillo, will give members of the organization the chance to explain where ASCA came from, where the organization is now as well as the status of, and the future of, the organization in the Amarillo community.
Where Can You Legally Sell a Gun in Amarillo?
OK, gun ownership is a hot topic in Texas. Of course, it is. We have the right to own guns and we have the right to sell guns. Yes. This is Texas of course. So if you have a gun that you want to sell what can you do with it? Can you just drive your car to a corner parking lot and sell it like they do fruit, vegetables, and rugs? Can you just sell if to your neighbor if you want?
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
Route 66 Amarillo to Albuquerque: the Half Way Point, a Ghost Town + World Famous Neon
Driving from Amarillo to Albuquerque takes about four hours on the interstate, but you’ll spend a lot longer stopping to see all of the sites…especially if you spend the night in Tucumcari to see all of the neon (which you totally should ; ) I’ve written a full...
VIDEO: 34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: AC’s Innovation Outpost nearing completion to open its doors to students. VIDEO: Free GED registration for women on Aug. 9 at dinner event. Updated: 7 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 7 hours ago. VIDEO: Registration open for Lake...
Pro Football coach to provide back to School charity benefit for Pampa Youth
Current pro football coach & former Pampa Harvester athlete, John Jenkins, will be back home in August to execute the “COACH JOHN JENKINS BACK TO SCHOOL FUN-FEST” for Pampa’s incoming 5th grade girls and boys. The date for the upcoming event will be on Monday, Aug. 15.
City of Amarillo votes to settle sewer pipe lawsuit for $11.1 million
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Tuesday the city of Amarillo agreed to a settlement with one of three companies involved in the 2017 sewer pipe lawsuit. The settlement with Mission Clay Products LLC is in regards to a sewer pipe that collapsed at various locations in the Hillside Terrace neighborhood.
City of Amarillo approves purchase of more than 15,700 acres of water rights
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo voted during Tuesday’s city council meeting to approve a contract for the purchase of 15,768 acres of water rights in Roberts County. City officials said the purchase will increase Amarillo’s water inventory by about 8%, adding around 800,000-acre feet of water to the city’s supply. “This purchase […]
Those Brick Roads of Amarillo Have a Story to Tell
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon. According to police, one vehicle was going […]
1 indicted in connection with Texas Roadhouse Shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the District Clerk in Potter County, one man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with a late April shooting that left one woman dead at a Texas Roadhouse in Amarillo. According to court documents, Mario Alberto...
Orbeez Challenge Wreaking Havoc in Amarillo Neighborhood
When it comes to social media, do you think it is creating the next generation of criminals or just helping make stupid decisions?. I try to keep up with the latest trends, it gives me something to talk and write about, however, this trend is something I completely missed. I...
Amarillo Has Been Asked to Follow a Watering Schedule
It's been a hot summer here in the Texas Panhandle. To add to those woes we haven't seen much rain. We have been hit or miss for some time. We are mainly missing a good old fashion downpour. It would be nice. I mean that would help our water supply...
Several arrested for driving while intoxicated
• Cody Dillon Morris, 30, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office on a blue warrant. • Francisco Salcedo, 19, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine- curfew violation minor first offense, capias pro fine- curfew violation second office, capias pro fine- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- failure to maintain financial responsibility, warrant of arrest- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant of arrest- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- illegal electronic messaging while driving first offense, warrant of arrest- theft under $100.
