Pampa, TX

Marylyn “Mimi” Kidwell

 2 days ago

canyonnews.com

Obit: Allene Joyce Stovall

Allene Joyce Stovall, 88, of Panhandle Texas passed from this life Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Amarillo TX. The family will receive friends 5 to 7pm, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Holley Funeral Home, 205 North 11th Street, in Canyon, TX. Graveside Service will be at Panhandle Cemetery, Friday July 22, at 10am; followed by a memorial service at 2pm at the First Baptist Church White Deer, Texas, with Pastor Alan Wilson officiating. Arrangements are by Holley Funeral Home of Canyon, Texas.
PANHANDLE, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Samuel “Sam” Vandiver

Samuel “Sam” Vandiver, 91, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Canyon with Rev. Gene Jones officiating. Private interment will be in Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.Sam was born on September 4, 1930 in Reydon, Oklahoma to Joseph and Lillie (Bates) Vandiver. He married Jo Ann Prichard on August 3, 1981. Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for Phillips Petroleum for 20 years and also did custom harvesting from 1970 to 1994. He owned Buffalo Inn for twelve years and owned and operated rental property in Canyon from 1953 to present.
CANYON, TX
thepampanews.com

Seventh Annual Gray County Buyer’s Club Pig Out set for Aug. 6

The Gray County Buyer’s Club will be holding their Seventh Annual Pig Out from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “We’ve got a dinner (pork tenderloin, BYOB),” Ryan Davis with the GCBC said. “We’ve got the same band, the Dixie Creek Band, coming this year sponsored by TireWorks and Service Tire Pros here in Pampa. We will also have a live and silent auction.”
GRAY COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo & Canyon ISDs Next Up For Four-Day School Weeks?

Look, I'm all for making things a bit more efficient and giving people more time away from work to spend with their families. However, what's happening with school districts around the Texas panhandle isn't what I was thinking. There have been quite a few districts in the area that have...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Senior Citizens Association to host meeting regarding status of organization

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will host a meeting Wednesday morning regarding the organization’s future. According to officials from ASCA, this meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Church of Christ, located at 1401 S Madison St. in Amarillo, will give members of the organization the chance to explain where ASCA came from, where the organization is now as well as the status of, and the future of, the organization in the Amarillo community.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Where Can You Legally Sell a Gun in Amarillo?

OK, gun ownership is a hot topic in Texas. Of course, it is. We have the right to own guns and we have the right to sell guns. Yes. This is Texas of course. So if you have a gun that you want to sell what can you do with it? Can you just drive your car to a corner parking lot and sell it like they do fruit, vegetables, and rugs? Can you just sell if to your neighbor if you want?
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo votes to settle sewer pipe lawsuit for $11.1 million

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Tuesday the city of Amarillo agreed to a settlement with one of three companies involved in the 2017 sewer pipe lawsuit. The settlement with Mission Clay Products LLC is in regards to a sewer pipe that collapsed at various locations in the Hillside Terrace neighborhood.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo approves purchase of more than 15,700 acres of water rights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo voted during Tuesday’s city council meeting to approve a contract for the purchase of 15,768 acres of water rights in Roberts County. City officials said the purchase will increase Amarillo’s water inventory by about 8%, adding around 800,000-acre feet of water to the city’s supply. “This purchase […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Orbeez Challenge Wreaking Havoc in Amarillo Neighborhood

When it comes to social media, do you think it is creating the next generation of criminals or just helping make stupid decisions?. I try to keep up with the latest trends, it gives me something to talk and write about, however, this trend is something I completely missed. I...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Several arrested for driving while intoxicated

• Cody Dillon Morris, 30, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office on a blue warrant. • Francisco Salcedo, 19, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine- curfew violation minor first offense, capias pro fine- curfew violation second office, capias pro fine- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- failure to maintain financial responsibility, warrant of arrest- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant of arrest- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- illegal electronic messaging while driving first offense, warrant of arrest- theft under $100.
PAMPA, TX

