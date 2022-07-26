It's Texas' hottest summer ever. Can the electric grid handle people turning up AC?

Related
Oklahoma allows abortions in life-threatening situations, but how much danger is enough?
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, it became clear abortion bans like the ones in Oklahoma and Texas were here to stay. Both of those include exceptions for what lawmakers call “the life of the mother” — medical emergencies. Reproductive health doctors began the warnings immediately.
Northwest Oklahoma residents to evacuate as fire burns thousands of acres, relief in sight
The fire, located northeast of Mooreland — about 10 miles east of Woodward — began Monday afternoon and has since burned around 18,000 acres. As drought and extreme temperatures persist across the region, some residents in Northwestern Oklahoma are evacuating their homes as a wildfire continues to scorch thousands of acres.
Long Story Short: SB615 explained
In May, Governor Kevin Stitt signed SB615 into law. The measure requires Oklahoma public schools to designate multiple occupancy restrooms and changing areas according to a student’s sex at birth. In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Ari Fife explains SB615 and how administrators, teachers and students are...
Seven years in the making, Oklahoma online voter registration remains a work in progress
When Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill in 2015 authorizing online voter registration, most viewed the measure as a modern solution to boost the state’s persistently low voter participation rate. “I believe the strong vote for a secure online registration system represents a landmark for election reform in this state,”...
Oklahoma educators don’t shy away from difficult conversations at Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum event
The school year hasn’t started yet, but a couple dozen Oklahoma teachers are still spending time learning. In a conference room at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, teachers spent a hot July morning talking about how to lead important, difficult conversations in their classrooms. Stacy Jackson is...
