Aprilia To Honor 30th Anniversary Of First Title With RSV4 Trenta

With Suzuki out of the MotoGP game after the end of this season, it's undeniable that a good number of riders have gathered around the chairs in a circle. While some have already sat down with new teams, others have still been floating around with their future uncertain. Now, at least, we can take another rider off the floating list, as Alex Rins now has a solid future ahead of him with LCR Honda Castrol.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO