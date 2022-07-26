Aprilia To Honor 30th Anniversary Of First Title With RSV4 Trenta

Related
RideApart
Watch A KTM MotoGP Bike Completely Destroy A Porsche At A Drag Strip
There’s nothing quite like a good drag race to get the blood pumping, is there? In this matchup, we have a 2021 Red Bull KTM RC16 MotoGP bike versus a Porsche 918 Spyder. Since who’s at the controls also makes a difference, it’s worth noting that the bike is piloted by none other than Dani Pedrosa, versus the 918 Spyder’s owner, Paul, as well as CarWow YouTube channel presenter Mat.
BMW M Hybrid V8 To Race At Le Mans In 2024, Fresh Images Released
BMW will return to top-tier racing next year by participating in the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with its new M Hybrid V8. Confirming what motorsport enthusiasts have been wanting to hear, M boss Franciscus van Meel has announced the hybrid race car will also compete in the World Endurance Championship from 2024. That includes taking part in what is arguably the most prestigious endurance race – the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
MotorAuthority
Porsche tipped to buy 50% stake in Red Bull Racing F1 team
Porsche may be seeking a bigger role in Formula 1 than simply serving as a power unit supplier. Motorsport reported on Wednesday that Porsche plans to buy 50% of the Red Bull Racing F1 team, citing legal documents supplied in July to anti-cartel authorities around the globe, including in Morocco where such information is made public.
RideApart
MotoGP: Alex Rins Signs Two-Year Contract With LCR Honda Castrol
With Suzuki out of the MotoGP game after the end of this season, it's undeniable that a good number of riders have gathered around the chairs in a circle. While some have already sat down with new teams, others have still been floating around with their future uncertain. Now, at least, we can take another rider off the floating list, as Alex Rins now has a solid future ahead of him with LCR Honda Castrol.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
RideApart
Royal Enfield To Hold Second Season Of Continental GT Cup In India
The second season of Royal Enfield's one-make racing series, the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, has been confirmed following a successful inaugural campaign. This time, Royal Enfield has chosen a Pro-AM format where both professional and amateur riders will compete against one another. Depending on their prior racing experience, riders can enter in either the Amateur or Professional category.
insideevs.com
MV Agusta Dabbles Into Off-Road E-Bikes With E-Gravel And E-Enduro
Many premium and high-end motorcycle manufacturers have started to promote electric bicycles in recent years to appeal to brand devotees who either desire an e-bike for enjoyment or commuting needs. Consider Ducati and its extensive line of e-bikes for both leisure and sporting uses. With its AMO electric road bike available in RR or RC trim, MV Agusta has also dabbled in the e-bike market.
RideApart
Angelle Sampey Wins NHRA Nationals Round Aboard Suzuki Hayabusa
Women continue to make headway in professional motorcycle race series worldwide. Top-class riders like Maria Herrera, Ana Carrasco, and Laia Sanz have blazed trails in recent years, but NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle drag racer Angelle Sampey has been taking it to the boys for decades. The three-time NHRA Pro Stock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
Iván Cervantes and Triumph Tiger 900 Win Baja Aragón Trail Class
While development Triumph’s motocross and enduro project forges on, the brand continues to highlight the capabilities of its renewed Tiger lineup. To prove the adventure bike’s rally meddle, Hinckley enlisted five-time enduro world champion Iván Cervantes to vie for the inaugural Trail class title at the 38th Baja España Aragón on July 22-24 in Teruel, Spain.
RideApart
Lucky Custom Pulls Off Metallurgic Magic With Yamaha FZR600 Build
We’ve seen our fair share of customs here at RideApart. Whether it’s a big-bore cruiser transforming into a futuristic dragster or a custom motard that started out as a full-size ADV, today’s top custom builders possess more than enough genre-jumping skills. Lucky Custom’s Lucas Layum is one...
Maserati MC20 GT2 Marks The Brand's Return To GT2 Racing
With the MC12, Maserati had memorable races in the FIA GT2 championship between 2004 and 2010. The Italian brand now proudly announces its return to closed-wheel competitions with the all-new MC20 GT2, which is the MC12’s successor on road and track. Arriving in these two computer renderings, the MC20 race car will make its Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship debut next year.
RideApart
Ducati MotoGP and WSBK Riders Light Up Misano In Race Of Champions
With MotoGP scheduled to return in a matter of weeks, Ducati held the 2022 World Ducati Week (WDW) at Italy’s Misano World Circuit on July 22-24, 2022. All the usual suspects from the Panigale, Streetfighter, and Multistrada families were in attendance, but fans filled the Misano stands for the Race of the Champions on Saturday, July 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porsche To Take 50 Percent Stake In Red Bull For F1 Campaign: Report
Details about Porsche’s entry into Formula 1 have leaked. According to documents published by Morocco’s Conseil de la Concurrence and discovered by our sister site Motorsport.com, the German automaker will allegedly partner with Red Bull. Porsche notified the Conseil about its plans on July 8, and Moroccan law requires those documents to be publicly published once approved.
Comments / 0