Clark County Fire Department to do training exercise near Sunset, Rainbow

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
The Clark County Fire Department's Office of Emergency Management wants to let people know that public safety vehicles will be outside the Pepsi Bottling Company on Sunset Road near Rainbow Boulevard for a training exercise.

The training exercise is said to be on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Officials said that people in the area may see several public safety vehicles parked along Sunset Road as a result of the activity. The exercise is taking place inside the plant.

The focus of the exercise is on integration of preparedness, response and resiliency functions among local fire departments and the private sector manufacturing operation according to the department. The exercise scenario involves hazards associated with an earthquake.

