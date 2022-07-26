ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox trade deadline plan for J.D. Martinez, revealed

By Kendall Capps
 4 days ago
Peter Bryant
3d ago

Just get rid of him. If necessary, as he has shown, he can not carry the team and he isn't worth half the amount of money he is being paid. Let him go and retire.

Gary Germaine
3d ago

how about the fact the redsox are a terribly fundamental team.cora is a terrible manager.trading a good hitter for Jackie Bradley was one of the worst trades redsox made in last fifty years

The Greek
3d ago

Bloom will trade him and end up with more prospects who will end up being busts

