‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Faces Criminal Charges After Arrest For Domestic Violence

Following his shocking March 27 arrest for alleged domestic violence, Mike Shouhed, 43, is now facing a whopping 14 charges for the incident. HollywoodLife has confirmed all the charges, as well as a “not guilty” plea for Mike. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer filed the charges last week, on Wednesday, July 20. They include eight charges of domestic violence, unlawfully attempting to dissuade a victim from reporting, and battery. He’s also facing six weapons charges that include both possession of an assault weapon and criminal storage of a loaded firearm.

The charges stem from the spring incident, which was originally reported to authorities by Mike’s fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen. HollywoodLife obtained a statement from attorney Joshua Ritter, who is representing Paulina in the case. “Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe,” Joshua said in the statement. “She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done, and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life.”

The Shahs of Sunset star was taken into custody on March 27 and booked on a felony charge by Los Angeles police just after 1:00 AM. He was released on $50,000 bond later on the same day. Mike’s attorney told PEOPLE back in April that he believed his client to be innocent. “My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client,” Alex Kessel told the outlet. “I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence.”

Mike and Paulina got engaged back in August 2021. “I want to share something with you guys,” he said during an episode of the Bravo reality hit. “We’re engaged … and we wanted to share that with everybody today.” But things went wrong somewhere, and Page Six reported back in April that Mike had posted and deleted some cryptic messages via his Instagram stories.

“Your life is your responsibility,” he reportedly wrote. “Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.” Mike was previously married to Jessica Parido. The couple do not have children together, but Paulina has two children with her ex-husband, Tal Bahari.