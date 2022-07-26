“Ms. Marvel” star Aramis Knight unmasked

Actor Aramis Knight has started performing before grade school. He’s best known for the series “Into the Badlands,” but has also appeared in films such as “Ender’s Game” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” His latest gig in the ground-breaking TV series “Ms. Marvel.” Knight plays “Red Dagger.”

“Ms. Marvel” is streaming now on Disney+.

