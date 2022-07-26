ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Breaking down Packers' recent roster moves ahead of training camp

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Over the span of roughly a week leading up to the start of training camp, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst tinkered with the fringes of his 90-man roster, making a number of moves.

The team is now set for the start of training camp practices on Wednesday morning.

The team’s full 90-man roster can be found here.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the moves and the new players:

Signed TE Sal Cannella

The Packers dipped into the All-USFL team to add Cannella, who led all tight ends in receiving yards (368) and finished sixth among all players in catches (34) and 11th in receiving yards during the league’s return season. He also caught two touchdown passes for the New Orleans Breakers. Cannella (6-5, 242) was originally an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, where he played both tight end and wide receiver. At tight end, he has a Relative Athletic Score of 7.32.

Given his recent professional success and ability in the passing game, Cannella should get a legitimate opportunity at making the Packers’ 53-man roster, especially considering the injury situation of Robert Tonyan (PUP, ACL injury).

Cannella will wear No. 80.

Signed S Dallin Leavitt

Leavitt, who was released by the Raiders last week, re-joins special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in Green Bay. Last season, Leavitt – an undrafted free agent out of Utah State – led the Raiders with 12 special teams tackles. He’s played in 42 games and has 24 career special teams tackles, plus the experience with Bisaccia that could make him a strong contender for a roster spot as a backup safety.

At 5-10 and 195 pounds, Leavitt is more of a free safety type. He has missed eight tackles on special teams, and he missed five more over 250 snaps on defense in 2021, so consistency as a tackler appears to be an issue.

The Packers don’t have proven depth at safety behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage and could use a veteran like Leavitt, who can play on every unit of special teams, including kick and punt coverage.

Leavitt will wear No. 6.

Signed WR Osirus Mitchell

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Like Cannella, Mitchell arrives in Green Bay via the USFL, where he starred for the league champion Birmingham Stallions. The 6-5, 210-pounder caught 23 passes for 333 yards and three scores.

Mitchell originally went undrafted out of Mississippi State but signed with the Dallas Cowboys and spent most of the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad.

At Mississippi State, Mitchell finished ninth in school history in catches (107) and sixth in touchdown catches (14). He played in 46 games with 30 starts.

While blessed with terrific size, Mitchell lacks dynamic athletic traits for the wide receiver position. He’ll need to win with an ability to make contested catches in traffic.

Mitchell will wear No. 82.

Signed OL Ty Clary

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers covet versatility along the offensive line, and Clary – an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas – has it. He started games for the Razorbacks at all three interior positions (left guard, center and right guard) and has experience at right tackle. While likely an interior player only at the next level, Clary should get a chance to compete for a roster spot as a versatile backup at guard and center in Green Bay.

Clary, who made 39 total starts for Arkansas, originally signed with the Miami Dolphins in May but was waived with a failed physical, the likely result of his ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery.

Mitchell will wear No. 62.

Players released

The Packers released the following players to make room for the additions:

TE Eli Wolf (claimed off waivers from Colts in May)

DL Hauati Pututau (undrafted rookie)

S Tre Sterling (undrafted rookie)

CB Raleigh Texada (undrafted rookie)

The Packers roster was at 89 players prior to signing Cannella, meaning only four cuts were required to get to 90.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes

Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
GREEN BAY, WI
