Euclid, OH

‘Do not push me’: Judge threatens attorney with contempt charge in Euclid officer trial

By Peggy Gallek
 4 days ago

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A visiting judge on Tuesday issued a stern warning to attorneys for both sides in Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott’s criminal trial.

“Do not push me,” said Visiting Judge Guy Reece II.

He also told Atty. Kim Corral, who represents Amiott, not to talk over him.

“Judge if you want to hold me in contempt for trying to represent my client that would be fine,” Corral said.

The tense moments took place shortly after Corral tried to cross examine a former Euclid police captain in front of the jury about a 2017 training session that Euclid officers attended.

Corral said the training was presented by Euclid’s law director and stated an officer was legally able to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop if police ran the license plate and it came back the registered owner had a suspended license. The judge did not allow the testimony to be heard by jurors.

Amiott’s defense team contends the officer stopped the vehicle Richard Hubbard III was driving because the plate showed the owner of the car had a suspended license.

Hubbard, however, testified Monday he felt he was pulled over because of his race.

“They targeted me,” Hubbard told jurors. “They profiled me.”

Amiott is accused of kicking and punching Hubbard after he stopped him for a traffic violation. Amiott, who entered not guilty pleas, is facing charges of assault and interfering with civil rights.

The trial started Friday with jury selection. The prosecutor rested his case Tuesday. The defense will continue calling witnesses Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 21

Cora Ida Dora
3d ago

The cop did what he was paid to do.Protect the public.License’s are suspended for serious reasons.This visiting judge is wrong.

Reply(6)
9
David Beck
3d ago

...but "settle" with the criminal who BROKE THE LAW for over 400K.... welcome to the "Dishtrcshun" of our once evolved society....

Reply
3
 

