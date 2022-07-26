ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers announce 6 roster moves before start of training camp

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers announced six roster moves before the official start of training camp on Wednesday.

The team signed center Ty Clary, receiver Osirus Mitchell and defensive back Donte Vaughn and released defensive lineman Hauati Pututau, safety Tre Sterling and cornerback Raleigh Texada on Tuesday.

Clary is a versatile offensive lineman who started at three different interior positions at Arkansas and was briefly with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year.

Mitchell starred in the USFL after a productive career at Mississippi State and a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

Vaughn played briefly for the Los Angeles Chargers after appearing in 40 games at cornerback and safety at Notre Dame.

