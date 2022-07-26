Beaudin named Empire 8 Co-Woman of the Year for Elmira College
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College standout Eliza Beaudin can now add another accolade to a stellar career. Beaudin was named Empire 8 Co-Woman of the Year for outstanding achievement on and off the ice.
The four-year forward and two-year captain for the Soaring Eagles helped guide the purple and gold to three UCHC tournament titles, a regular season and tournament title in the NEHC, and a national ranking all while graduating with a 3.94 GPA.
The Lewiston, Maine native studied psychology in Elmira, but proved to be a major headache for her on ice opponents. Beaudin not only is the first student-athlete to receive the honor, but will stand the test of time in the Soaring Eagles record books.
Beaudin is second ranked in program history with five short-handed goals, seventh in goals (58), and in the top-ten in game-winning goals and power-play goals. In addition, Beaudin eclipsed the 100 career goal mark in her senior season.
Beaudin will be missed by the Soaring Eagles. The forward was named as a Laura Hurd Award finalist, a CCM/AHCA First Team All-American, and an multi-time academic award winner by the UCHC, Empire 8, ACHA, and NEHC.
The Soaring Eagles captain was a major factor on the ice as she helped lead the team to 84-12-4 record in four seasons and a 2022 berth in the NCAA Division III Frozen Four.
18 Sports would like to congratulate Eliza on an outstanding career on and off the ice!
