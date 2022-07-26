ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No suspect found after hours-long tactical operation in Newport News

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News say no suspect was found after a pursuit turned into an hours-long tactical operation Tuesday evening.

According to police, the incident began when officers spotted a person wanted on felony malicious wounding charges around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The person was driving on Old Courthouse Way.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the individual refused to stop initiating a police pursuit.

Once the pursuit reached the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road, the wanted suspect stopped the vehicle and ran into an apartment complex.

The Tactical Operations Unit was deployed as officers tried to make contact, but the suspect wasn’t found and the operation was ended shortly after midnight. A search warrant was executed to recover possible evidence, and police said warrants are still outstanding.

Police have not released the name of the person who they were looking for and haven’t shared additional information.

No further information has been released.

