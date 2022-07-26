POLICE LOG: 7-27-2022

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Anthony Brooks, 37, of 103 Lewis St., was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet, receiving stolen property less than $1200, and unlicensed possession of ammo with no FID at 10:19 p.m. Monday.

Wilson Mauricio Martin, 23, was arrested and charged with a liquor OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, having an open container with alcohol in a motor vehicle, child endangerment while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless endangerment to a child, and assault and battery at 11:21 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday at 5 Stetson St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 9:37 p.m. Monday at Cottage Street and Woodman Street; at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday at Chatham Street and Western Avenue; at 6:54 a.m. Tuesday at Laighton Street and Washington Street; at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday at Lewis Street and New Ocean Street; at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday at Lynnfield Street and Regina Road; at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday at 749 Lynnfield St.; at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday at 120 Liberty St.; at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at 243 Western Ave.; at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday at Adams Street and Chestnut Street.

Overdose

A report of an opiate overdose at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday at 40 Lewis St.

Assaults

A report of a fight at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Kingsley Terrace.

A report of a threat at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at 22 Parkland Ave.; at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday at 568 Walnut St.

Gunshot

A report of a gunshot at 9:44 p.m. Monday at 105 Lewis St.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at 8:35 p.m. Monday at 156 Lewis St.; at 10:02 p.m. Monday at 35 Washington St.; at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at 39 State St.

A report of a con/scam at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday at 130 Eastern Ave. #720E; at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday at 105 Holyoke St. #1.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 7:08 a.m. Tuesday at 73 Tracy Ave.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at 20 Shorey St.; at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday at 40 Federal St.; at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at 110 Union St.; at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday at 22 Union St.; at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday at 27 Union St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 2:22 a.m. Monday at 564 Broadway; at 8:13 p.m. Monday at Rockwood Drive.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:06 a.m. Monday at 301 Main St.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at 2:46 p.m. Monday at 1277 Broadway Apt. #N118.