Ron Jaworski Gives 200 Bikes To Wildwood, NJ Kids For Christmas In July

'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author PresentationsJanine ParisLewes, DE
Ten Best New Jersey Pizza JauntsBrooklyn Muse
Diehards Camp Out for Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Spirit Halloween Store Grand Opening
Temperatures may be in the 90s with stifling humidity, but that's not stopping Halloween lovers from getting into the spirit of the season. Spirit Halloween, that is. Hardcore fans of Halloween are camping outside of Spirit Halloween days before the Egg Harbor Township flagship store opens for the year this Saturday, July 30.
Save A Turtle And Score Something Sweet In Strathmere, NJ
The legendary Deauville Inn just over the bridge in Strathmere took to their Facebook page at the beginning of the month to offer up a little incentive for anyone that's willing to take the time to help out one of the most beloved animals at the Jersey Shore - the turtles!
Beach Butlers Make Your Day At The Beach Easier In Brigantine, NJ
As anyone who has ever spent a day along the Jersey coastline can tell you, a day spent at ANY of South Jersey's awesome beach towns is summertime well spent. Who doesn't love sitting back along the shore with their butts in a chair enjoying the sunshine without a care in the world besides where the kids are playing and what snacks are in the cooler?
Have You Spotted These Unbelievably Lifelike Statues in Wildwood, NJ?
A group of statues have been peppered throughout Wildwood that are so incredibly lifelike, you may have to look twice!. When I came across photos of this art installation by Seward Johnson on social media, I had to study them very closely before I even believed the subjects were not REAL.
Why Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hasn’t Taken Down Outdated Billboard
If you travel on the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound into Atlantic City, you may have noticed an outdated billboard advertising shows at Golden Nugget which took place two to three months ago. The billboard is promoting shows with "The Golden Boys" Franke Avalon, Fabian, and Bobby Rydell on April 30th...
Who Graffitied Brigantine SharkPark? Reward Offered
Sometime over the last few days, someone has scratched crude, juvenile graffiti on several pieces of equipment at Brigantine's SharkPark. Brigantine Police and Brigantine Public Works are interested in finding out who did it and a reward has been offered for information that helps determine who was responsible. My guess,...
The Press of Atlantic City Wants Us to Choose What?
As was wonderfully pointed out by one of the great people of Facebook, the Press of Atlantic City is having readers choose "The Best Place of Worship" in their coverage area. Yes! They want us to choose which church, synagogue, or another house of worship is the "Best." It's part of their "Best the Press" promotion.
Atlantic County, NJ Offering Reduced & Waived Fees At Animal Shelter
Atlantic County, NJ Executive Dennis Levinson is encouraging citizens to take advantage of significantly reduced and (in some cases) waived fees at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter during the month of August, 2022. This is all a part of the annual “Clear the Shelters” national campaign. "If you're...
Is This New Jersey-Inspired Ice Cream Being Served on LBI Disgusting or Delicious?
If you want all things that make you think of New Jersey in ONE ice cream, we know exactly where to send you. A wildly inventive ice cream shop at the Jersey Shore has taken inspiration to a whole new level with its 'The Jerz' concotion. It's 100 percent an...
Wildwood, NJ, Police Charge PA Man After Attempted Suicide
A debate is raging online after cops in Wildwood charged a man from Pennsylvania after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide. According to the Wildwood Police Department, the scene unfolded around 11:00 last Thursday night, July 21st, when they were alerted by officials in North Wildwood about a, "suicidal subject possibly armed with a handgun in their jurisdiction."
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
Is the Press of Atlantic City Breaking New Jersey Law With This Practice?
A newspaper that I didn't order, folded up and thrown at the bottom of my driveway. Sometimes it's the Press of Atlantic City, other times its various weekly papers that I never read. (Honestly, when my kids were kid-age I'd read the weekly papers for their local sports scores, stories, school activities, and such. My children are now grown, so, nope, not anymore.)
ACPD: Millville, NJ, Man, With Two Guns and a Warrant, Runs From Cops
A man from Millville is facing a long list of charges after allegedly running from police in Atlantic City and then being found with two guns. The Atlantic City Police Department says the scene unfolded just before 4 AM this past Monday, July 18th, when officers on the 3000 block of the Boardwalk were managing a large crowd.
Cops: Hammonton, NJ, Man Arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. for Alleged Child Luring
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a man from Hammonton has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a 15-year-old boy at a hotel for a sexual encounter. However, according to police, the man was actually talking to a private group that tracks-down child predators. Police say the incident happened...
Burlington County NJ Wawa Sells Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million!
One person who walked into a Wawa store in Burlington County, NJ last week is now a multi-millionaire thanks to a winning lottery ticket. The Mega Millions ticket ended up being worth $3 million, making it the second $3M lottery ticket sold in South Jersey in a week! That one was a scratch-off NJ Lottery ticket purchased at a Wawa in Bridgeton.
57-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Busted in Egg Harbor Twp for Child Luring Attempt
With an assist from a couple of citizens, Egg Harbor Township Police have arrested a Philadephia man on attempted child luring charges. Police say they responded late Sunday afternoon to a boat slip at Graef’s Boat Yard in EHT for a report of an attempt of luring of a child.
Food Experts Have Revealed The Absolute Best Cheesecake In New Jersey
If you love food, New Jersey is a great place to be. And if you love dessert, you're going to want to get your bucket list and a pen ready. There are so many great desserts in every single corner of the Garden State, but cheesecake in New Jersey is its own special slice of heaven.
North Wildwood Police Ask For Help in Theft Investigation
North Wildwood Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple of suspects in a theft investigation. Police say a theft took place about 9:15 pm on June 22 near the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue. Police say the two suspects fled the area in a blue Dodge Dakota.
My Favorite Chinese Restaurant in EHT is Closing Forever!
Without fail, once a month (or more often) we order our favorite Chinese carry-out food. Garlic Chicken, Sweet and Sour Chicken, General's Chicken, Steamed Dumplings, Pork-Fried Rice, Wonton Soup. The list goes on and on. Whatever we order, it comes out great!. Well, this train is coming to the end...
Stafford Twp, NJ Police Spot Stolen Car, Pursue Thieves on GSP
Stafford Township Police posted a recap on Facebook of the action-packed sequence of spotting and chasing the occupants of a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Police first became aware of a BMW that was stolen from New York City when the vehicle passed a police license plate reader on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin at about 1:23 am Saturday.
