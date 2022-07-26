People rush to stores after Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $830M

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pa. Lottery ticket worth $100K sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County for Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (25-37-38-39-65) and the red Powerball 5, to win. Without the one-dollar Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth half of […]
Student loan relief; $1 billion jackpot; new stores: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Wednesday, July 27, 2022. High: 87; Low: 74. Partly sunny with thunderstorms. Nike: Iconic sneaker retailer Nike is expected to open at the Tanger Outlets in Derry Township, joining a store already in operation in Lancaster. Capital City Mall: Shoppers heading to the Lower...
Sheetz in New Holland, Lancaster County Sold $100,000 Powerball Ticket
NEW HOLLAND, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a Sheetz in New Holland, Lancaster County, had sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday night drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 25-37-38-39-65, and the red Powerball 5, to win $100,000. Winners are...
Mega Millions reaches third-largest jackpot in game history
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You can't win if you don't play, and when it comes to playing, some lottery hopefuls have a plan, and they stick to it. Whenever Tawni Johnson of Pittston plays the lottery, she buys her tickets here at Friendly Food Mart in West Pittston. "I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
U.S. News and World Report has released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 this summer and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country. They look at value for money, the surrounding job markets, and quality of life to determine which towns and cities are the best places to live.
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Mechanicsburg home with pool, five-bedrooms for $2.1 million: Cool Spaces
This elegant five-bedroom, six-bath, traditional two-story home with a fenced, heated, in-ground, saltwater pool sits on 1 acre off Wertzville Rd. in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Constructed in 2018 it also has a great two-story foyer, family room, sun/Florida room, office, upstairs laundry, formal and built-in kitchen dining areas, wine cellar, media room, game room, exercise studio and mud room.
nypressnews.com
Stroudsburg, Pa.: A Small Town at the ‘Heart of the Poconos’
A little over a year ago, Charise Miller’s commute to work increased — a lot. It now takes her about an hour and a half to get to her office in New York City, instead of 10 minutes. But she’s fine with that, because it means she doesn’t have to spend two hours finding a parking space after work, as she did when she lived in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grab-and-go thieves hit Lehigh Valley Ulta Beauty store again
A Lehigh Valley Ulta Beauty store was once again hit by a group of grab-and-go thieves, who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. On July 22 four men with pillowcases went into the store in the Airport Road shopping center and took merchandise worth several thousand dollars, Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem said.
Reading, Pennsylvania group offers gravity racing to new generation of kids
"My goal is to get the kids out from behind the video games," says Kevin Albrecht.
Mercury
Ocean State Job Lot hiring for new Berks store
As Ocean State Job Lot continues to prepare its new location for opening at the Shillington Plaza Shopping Center in Cumru Township, the company has announced hiring is underway for the new store. Ocean State Job Lot purchased 145,601 square feet within Shillington Plaza in early March from Mark Shillington...
New $2 ride in the Poconos set to hit the road
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — New sets of wheels are rolling into Monroe County this week, bringing along a new service — Pony Plus. "It's similar to what we know Uber and Lyft do, so it's a short trip on demand, so as the bus says, 'Book now, ride now.' That's the idea," said Peggy Howarth, executive director of the Monroe County Transit Authority (MCTA).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Monroe bus system to introduce door-to-door on-demand service
SWIFTWATER, Pa. – Monroe County Transportation Authority, also known as Pocono Pony, has a new service in its transit stable: PonyPlus. The pilot service, partially funded by the state Transportation Department and scheduled to launch Aug. 1, will be an on-demand, door-to-door service that lets anyone request a shared ride using a Smartphone app.
abc27.com
Major pileup crash involving bus closes I-81S in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – I-81 shut down for several hours in Lebanon County after “numerous multi-vehicle crashes” that involves 20 vehicles, including a passenger bus. According to PennDOT, there were two accidents within a mile near mile marker 86.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Officials say a...
bctv.org
Dog Days of Summer – Humane PA Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Olivet Boys & Girls Club to Host Virtual Concert “Hope For The Holidays”. Humane Pennsylvania is partnering up with Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical for a three-day fee-waived pet adoption event, “Dog Days of Summer”, from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, 2022. Lancaster Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical will be covering adoption fees for all cats, dogs, and critters during the event.
Major Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes All Lanes On I-78 In Central PA
A major crash has halted all traffic along Interstate 78 by the interchange for Interstate 81, authorities say. The multi-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. All lanes have been closed along I-78 westbound between Exit 8: US 22...
Three teens arrested for stealing $900 of toys, merchandise from Mansfield Walmart
MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Three teens have been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Pokemon cards, Lego sets, and other merchandise from the Mansfield Walmart, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a shoplifting report at the Mansfield Walmart on July 24 around 6:03 p.m. According to the […]
Construction company president buys firm
A longtime construction company based in Silver Spring Township has changed hands for the second time in five years. Five years ago, David Cross, then president of the commercial construction company, Mowery, purchased the firm from Donald Mowery, the grandson of the company founder, Raymond S. Mowery. And now the...
Day 3 of Go Joe's 25th Anniversary Bike Ride
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Day 3 of Go Joe 25 kicked off Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. Joe Snedeker will start his ride in Frackville. He will ride through Mahanoy City, Hometown, Tamaqua, Coaldale, Summit Hill (Ludlow Park - across from Fire Company), Palmerton area (Gazebo Park), Bowmanstown, Beaver Meadows, Hazleton (Church Hill Mall), and Freeland (Martin Park).
wdac.com
Missing Lebanon County Girl Located
PALMYRA – A missing Lebanon County girl has been located. 16-year-old Madelyn Reich was reported missing on Tuesday, July 26 at 5:53 p.m. from her home in Palmyra. She was found yesterday and authorities thank everyone who assisted them.
Comments / 0