The trends ASCs should jump on next

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Wellsheet, Inc., the company simplifying the clinician experience with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) with its predictive and customizable Smart EHR UI, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth ® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers at large health systems, community health centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) seeking to deliver better clinician experiences, care outcomes, and health equity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005380/en/ Wellsheet can be deployed on Epic and Cerner EHR systems in the inpatient setting in combination with athenahealth in the ambulatory setting, allowing for streamlined, interoperable deployment models for health systems with multiple EHRs. Wellsheet has provided these benefits to leading health systems with Cerner inpatient and athenahealth outpatient facilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)
