11 Retail Theft Suspects Arrested In Vancouver

The name of the suspect who died in the third officer-involved shooting this week was not immediately released.Portland police killed an armed suspect in the front yard of a home in the Hazelwood neighborhood Wednesday night. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No officers were injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 8:17 p.m. on July 27, officers responded to a report that someone was shooting a gun in the front yard of a home on Southeast 126th Avenue near East Burnside Street. When they arrived, an officer from the Focused Intervention Team killed the suspect....

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO