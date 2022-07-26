ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

11 Retail Theft Suspects Arrested In Vancouver

 2 days ago

kptv.com

11 people arrested in Vancouver after police focus on retail thefts

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Because of the recent rise in retail theft, the Vancouver Police Department partnered with multiple retailers for an operation that resulted in 11 arrests on two different days. On June 28, VPD worked with four retailers for four hours and arrested three people. On July 20,...
VANCOUVER, WA
987thebull.com

Police Believe Vancouver House Party Shooting Was Gang-Related

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Court records show that a shooting at a house party that took the lives of two teens and seriously wounded two others early on the morning of July 17th was likely gang-related. Officers responded to a residence on East 11th Street near McLoughlin Blvd. after 1:00am...
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Driver Charged In Deadly Vancouver Crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person is facing charges in a crash that killed another person on Wednesday night. Police say the driver of a truck was impaired and going 60-70mph when they failed to stop at Andresen Road and MacArthur Boulevard just after 7:15pm. The truck t-boned a vehicle...
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Police kill armed suspect in Southeast Portland yard

The name of the suspect who died in the third officer-involved shooting this week was not immediately released.Portland police killed an armed suspect in the front yard of a home in the Hazelwood neighborhood Wednesday night. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No officers were injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 8:17 p.m. on July 27, officers responded to a report that someone was shooting a gun in the front yard of a home on Southeast 126th Avenue near East Burnside Street. When they arrived, an officer from the Focused Intervention Team killed the suspect....
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Washington Cars
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Driver facing charges of DUI, vehicular homicide after deadly crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A driver is facing charges following a deadly crash Wednesday evening, according to the Vancouver Police Department. The crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. at South Andresen Road and MacArthur Boulevard. An investigation revealed a truck failed to stop at the four-way stop and t-boned a Toyota Prius. Police said the speed of the truck was estimated to be 60-70 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Portland police searching for 'dangerous' suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are looking for who they describe as a “dangerous” suspect. Police said 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson is wanted for his dangerous actions on Tuesday, when he hit a Portland Police officer while driving away in a stolen vehicle. The officer sustained...
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Van Stolen With Child Inside In Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. — A van left running outside a business was stolen on Wednesday morning with a 9-month-old child inside. The suspect hopped behind the wheel and took off from the parking lot of Oregon Dog Rescue on Southwest Nyberg around 6:45 as the owner was inside dropping off his dog.
TUALATIN, OR
987thebull.com

Suspects Arrested In Vancouver Carjacking

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man says he was robbed at gunpoint of his keys and car while playing basketball at a school in Vancouver with as many as five suspects involved. The carjacking happened outside Covington Middle School around 7:00pm last Friday night. The suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle and crossed state lines.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Police identify man accused of seriously injuring officer in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect accused of hitting and injuring an officer in the Centennial neighborhood on Sunday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., an officer responded to the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard to help with a report of a stolen vehicle. During the investigation, the suspect drove away and hit the officer. The officer sustained serious injuries and underwent surgery at an area hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver, CA
987thebull.com

Woman Dead After Shooting In Salem Identified

SALEM, Ore. — A woman discovered slumped over inside a vehicle last week “died as a result of gun violence”, according to Salem Police. Officers were called to a welfare check on Portland Road NE near Rose Garden Street NE around 6:45am on July 21st. The woman...
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Armed Robbers Continue to Terrorize Portland’s Cannabis Retailers

The first time Rick Dudley’s cannabis shop was ransacked by armed robbers, in November 2020, his insurance company dropped him. The second time, last month, he shut down his Centennial neighborhood store for good. Thieves made off with the contents of the safe after tackling one of the employees. They held the other at gunpoint in the restroom. After a decade in business, Dudley closed Exodus Wellness Center.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Uber driver shot in Portland says 30 to 40 rounds were fired

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Josiah Kuehl says it was any ordinary night of driving Uber in Portland in the late hours of July 19 when out of nowhere, someone gunned down his passenger. Kuehl was seriously injured, suffering several gunshot wounds in one arm that required emergency surgery, and one bullet grazing the other.
PORTLAND, OR

