11 Retail Theft Suspects Arrested In Vancouver

Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Families could receive hundreds in Oregon with new stimulus proposalJ.R. HeimbignerOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella Cressman
6 Things to Know About Moving to PortlandReal Estate NatePortland, OR
kptv.com
11 people arrested in Vancouver after police focus on retail thefts
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Because of the recent rise in retail theft, the Vancouver Police Department partnered with multiple retailers for an operation that resulted in 11 arrests on two different days. On June 28, VPD worked with four retailers for four hours and arrested three people. On July 20,...
987thebull.com
Police Believe Vancouver House Party Shooting Was Gang-Related
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Court records show that a shooting at a house party that took the lives of two teens and seriously wounded two others early on the morning of July 17th was likely gang-related. Officers responded to a residence on East 11th Street near McLoughlin Blvd. after 1:00am...
KXL
Driver Charged In Deadly Vancouver Crash
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person is facing charges in a crash that killed another person on Wednesday night. Police say the driver of a truck was impaired and going 60-70mph when they failed to stop at Andresen Road and MacArthur Boulevard just after 7:15pm. The truck t-boned a vehicle...
Police kill armed suspect in Southeast Portland yard
The name of the suspect who died in the third officer-involved shooting this week was not immediately released.Portland police killed an armed suspect in the front yard of a home in the Hazelwood neighborhood Wednesday night. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No officers were injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 8:17 p.m. on July 27, officers responded to a report that someone was shooting a gun in the front yard of a home on Southeast 126th Avenue near East Burnside Street. When they arrived, an officer from the Focused Intervention Team killed the suspect....
kptv.com
Driver facing charges of DUI, vehicular homicide after deadly crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A driver is facing charges following a deadly crash Wednesday evening, according to the Vancouver Police Department. The crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. at South Andresen Road and MacArthur Boulevard. An investigation revealed a truck failed to stop at the four-way stop and t-boned a Toyota Prius. Police said the speed of the truck was estimated to be 60-70 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
KATU.com
Portland police searching for 'dangerous' suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are looking for who they describe as a “dangerous” suspect. Police said 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson is wanted for his dangerous actions on Tuesday, when he hit a Portland Police officer while driving away in a stolen vehicle. The officer sustained...
PPB identifies ‘dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer
Portland police are asking for the help in finding a man accused of injuring an elderly woman and running over an officer in a stolen truck Sunday morning.
1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)
On Wednesday night, one person died following a two-vehicle collision in Vancouver. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported a little after 7:15 p.m. near S Andresen Road and MacArthur Blvd. The preliminary investigation indicated that a truck failed to stop at a four-way stop sign and T-boned a Toyota Prius that was in the intersection.
987thebull.com
Van Stolen With Child Inside In Tualatin
TUALATIN, Ore. — A van left running outside a business was stolen on Wednesday morning with a 9-month-old child inside. The suspect hopped behind the wheel and took off from the parking lot of Oregon Dog Rescue on Southwest Nyberg around 6:45 as the owner was inside dropping off his dog.
987thebull.com
Suspects Arrested In Vancouver Carjacking
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man says he was robbed at gunpoint of his keys and car while playing basketball at a school in Vancouver with as many as five suspects involved. The carjacking happened outside Covington Middle School around 7:00pm last Friday night. The suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle and crossed state lines.
Suspects sought after police chase, $3K of merchandise stolen from Home Depot
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two people suspected of leading officers on a chase after reportedly robbing a Home Depot, Oregon City Police Department said. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, police said they received a report of a theft in...
kptv.com
Police identify man accused of seriously injuring officer in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect accused of hitting and injuring an officer in the Centennial neighborhood on Sunday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., an officer responded to the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard to help with a report of a stolen vehicle. During the investigation, the suspect drove away and hit the officer. The officer sustained serious injuries and underwent surgery at an area hospital.
Passersby helps man’s daughter escape from burning home in Vancouver
A couple of men who were on their way to work might have clocked in a little late after stopping to help another man's daughter escape from a burning building on Thursday.
Two 19-year-olds, minor arrested for vehicle robberies in Vancouver
Two 19-year-olds and a minor were arrested Saturday night after two of them were identified as suspects in an armed robbery in Vancouver's Covington neighborhood, authorities said.
Beaverton Police Log: Woman makes herself at home in office
The Beaverton Police Department describes calls for service from July 1-5, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
987thebull.com
Woman Dead After Shooting In Salem Identified
SALEM, Ore. — A woman discovered slumped over inside a vehicle last week “died as a result of gun violence”, according to Salem Police. Officers were called to a welfare check on Portland Road NE near Rose Garden Street NE around 6:45am on July 21st. The woman...
WWEEK
Armed Robbers Continue to Terrorize Portland’s Cannabis Retailers
The first time Rick Dudley’s cannabis shop was ransacked by armed robbers, in November 2020, his insurance company dropped him. The second time, last month, he shut down his Centennial neighborhood store for good. Thieves made off with the contents of the safe after tackling one of the employees. They held the other at gunpoint in the restroom. After a decade in business, Dudley closed Exodus Wellness Center.
Dognapped: Pooch held for ransom, 1 arrested in Portland
The dog was taken Sunday as its owner was inside a business for about 30 minutes, authorities said. The alleged dognapper broke the car's window and -- instead of following Oregon law to contact police and stay at the scene -- left a note with a phone number.
kptv.com
Uber driver shot in Portland says 30 to 40 rounds were fired
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Josiah Kuehl says it was any ordinary night of driving Uber in Portland in the late hours of July 19 when out of nowhere, someone gunned down his passenger. Kuehl was seriously injured, suffering several gunshot wounds in one arm that required emergency surgery, and one bullet grazing the other.
Portland pedestrian who died with 2 rescue dogs mourned; driver charged with killing her
No one remembers exactly when Vicki Edwards started helping out at Fences for Fido. The steadfast volunteer was such a critical part of the organization, which builds free fences for residents with chained-up dogs, it was like she had always been around to lend a hand. Now, Edwards’ family, friends...
