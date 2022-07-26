Hyde on Vavra, Orioles introducing Holliday tomorrow at contract signing

On Thursday, Baltimore outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini may have played his final home game at Camden Yards as an Orioles player, and if so, he went out in style. Mancini, 30, drove in two runs in the eighth inning to help secure a 3-0 win for the Orioles with the first inside-the-park home run of his career, thanks mostly to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe losing the ball in the sun.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO