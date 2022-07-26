ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde on Vavra, Orioles introducing Holliday tomorrow at contract signing

By Roch Kubatko
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini wants to ‘stay around and see’ what the surprising Orioles can do. He might not get the chance.

Trey Mancini wanted to relax. Honestly, he did. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde could tell the first baseman was pressing at the plate, so he gave Baltimore’s longest-tenured player the night off Monday to unwind and take in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays from the dugout, enjoying a view at Camden Yards that Mancini might not have for much longer as trade speculation swirls.
FOX Sports

No. 1 pick Holliday gets $8.19 million bonus from Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday slipped on a Baltimore Orioles jersey, jammed the team's cap over his long, sandy blond hair and grinned broadly as the cameramen clicked away. And boy, did he have reason to smile. The 18-year-old high schooler and No. 1 overall pick in the 2022...
Yardbarker

Watch: Trey Mancini hits inside-the-park HR in possible last home game as an Oriole

On Thursday, Baltimore outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini may have played his final home game at Camden Yards as an Orioles player, and if so, he went out in style. Mancini, 30, drove in two runs in the eighth inning to help secure a 3-0 win for the Orioles with the first inside-the-park home run of his career, thanks mostly to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe losing the ball in the sun.
Yardbarker

Another Bullpen Implosion, This Time From Colin Poche, Costs Rays In Loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Tampa Bay Rays needed a big night from Shane McClanahan, and they got it from their ace. And, it turned out, it didn't matter. Once again, the usually reliable Tampa Bay bullpen failed to get the job done. Colin Poche, who's been very good all year, allowed three runs in the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles stole a game from the Rays, winning 5-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and handing the Rays their fourth straight loss.
