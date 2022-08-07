ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Brand-New Rankings Reveal Massachusetts' Wealthiest Counties

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A new ranking shows how Massachusetts counties stack up against one another when it comes to financial earnings.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, Stacker ranked Massachusetts counties by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

For comparison, the 2020 median household income in the United States was $67,521. In Massachusetts, it was $86,725.

No. 5

Coming in at No. 5 is Essex County , with a median household income of $82,225. That’s 2.6 percent below the state average and 26.5 percent above the national average.

Data showed that 41.5 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 4

At No. 4 is Plymouth County , with a median household income of $92,906. That’s 10.1 percent above the state average and 42.9 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 46.6 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 3

Norfolk County ranked as the third-wealthiest in Massachusetts, with a median household income of $105,320. That’s 24.8 percent above the state average and 62.0 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 52.6 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 2

Middlesex County ranked as the second-wealthiest, with a median household income of $106,202. That’s 25.9 percent above the state average and 63.4% higher than the national average.

Data showed that 52.9 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

No. 1

Nantucket County ranks as the wealthiest county in the state, with a median household income of $112,306. That’s 33.1 percent above the state average and 72.8 percent higher than the national average.

Data showed that 54.7 percent of households in the county earned over $100,000.

See the complete ranking of Massachusetts counties on Stacker’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Feds Investigate 3 Deaths At NJ Amazon Facilities: OSHA

Federal officials are investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers at facilities in New Jersey. The deaths occurred during a three-week period from July 13 through Aug. 4, according to the regional director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (OSHA) Leni Fortson, Regional Director of Public Affairs, confirmed OSHA...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#U S Census Bureau#Household Income#The Us Census Bureau
Daily Voice

PETA Honors Massachusetts State Police K9 Killed In Fitchburg Standoff

Animal rights group PETA said it would honor Frankie, the Massachusetts State Police dog killed in the line of duty last month. Frankie was fatally shot during a stand-off with a 38-year-old wanted man in Fitchburg on July 26. Matthew Mack barricaded himself inside his apartment and refused to come outside despite pleas from his family and police negotiators. When talks broke down, officials sent Frankie and his handler, Trooper David Stucenski, in to try and arrest Mack. But he saw them as they approached the back door and fired several shots. Police rushed him to an emergency veterinarian, but the 11-year-old dog died later that night. Trooper Stucenski was not injured. Mack committed suicide before police could arrest him.
FITCHBURG, MA
Daily Voice

'American Idol' Virtual Auditions Hit NJ

Are you the next "American Idol?" Auditions for New Jersey residents are being held virtually all day Friday, Aug. 12. The auditions are being held as part of "Idol Across America," the groundbreaking virtual tour. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Missing Yorktown Teen Found Safe, Police Say

A missing Westchester teen who had been gone for more than a week has been found by police. Northern Westchester resident Kristan “John John” Lee, age 15, of Yorktown, went missing on the night of Thursday, Aug 4. After receiving the notice, Yorktown detectives immediately began an intensive...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed In NJ Turnpike Bus Accident

Authorities have identified the two people killed in the double-decker Megabus overturn on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Cheryl Johnson, 59, of Bronx, N.Y., was pronounced dead at the scene, while Cecilia Kiyanitza, 66, of Woodbury, N.J. was airlifted to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Westchester Man Drowns At Bear Mountain State Park

A hiker who was lost in Bear Mountain State Park was found drowned in a creek.The incident was reported in the Orange County section of the park in the town of Highlands around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police and state park police responded to Bear Mountain…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ

An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
335K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy