It's Texas' hottest summer ever. Can the electric grid handle people turning up AC?

Related
aspenpublicradio.org
Naturalist Nights: Forest Disturbance by Bark Beetle in Colorado with Dan West
This event was recorded on February 10, 2022 as part of the 2022 Winter Naturalist Nights Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio. Dr. Dan West discusses Colorado’s major bark beetle species and a recent history of beetle epidemic locations shown from an Aerial Detection Survey. Did you know that weather plays a crucial role in insect and disease activity in Colorado’s forests?
aspenpublicradio.org
Upper Colorado River leaders push back against federal ask for conservation
One of Colorado’s top water officials says he cannot enforce recent federal demands to start conserving more on the Colorado River. State engineer Kevin Rein oversees the state’s water rights system. In a meeting with the Colorado River District board on Jul. 19, Rein assured members he would not be mandating conservation among their municipal, industrial and agricultural users. The district covers 15 counties in Western Colorado.
Comments / 0