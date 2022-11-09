ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Carrie Underwood’s Toned Legs Are Legendary! See the Country Superstar’s Most Impressive Leg Photos

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

There's no question that Carrie Underwood has the most amazing legs in country music ... or just about anywhere else. They're so perfectly toned and sculpted that it's no wonder the superstar singer frequently wears extra-short minidresses on the red carpet and cutoff denim daisy dukes in concert.

She hit the stage of the Country Music Association Festival on June 12, 2022, and rocked black short-shorts with fringe edges. Even though she donned knee-high black and silver boots, her thigh muscles were so incredibly well defined that they made the outfit even more eye-popping. The country star made another strong impression at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, simply stunning in a blue off-the-shoulder gown. In classic Carrie fashion, the dress’ thigh-high split allowed her incredible legs to take center stage.

Get Ready to Be ~Blown Away~ By Carrie Underwood’s Swimsuit Photos

Carrie never forgets leg day when it comes to workouts. "My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me,” she told Women's Health in March 2020, even admitting that her powerful glutes help her performances. “I swear I use butt muscles to hit notes sometimes,” she revealed to the publication.

The "Cry Pretty" singer's personal trainer, Eve Overland, told Shape magazine in April 2022 that Carrie works out nearly every day, even when she's on the road touring.

"Working out and staying healthy is just a way of life for Carrie. It is who she is, what she does," Eve explained to the publication, adding, "Carrie understands that staying strong, mobile, and conditioned is so important in all aspects of her life, on and off the stage. Working out is self-care and her 'me time.'"

To get legs as shapely and toned as Carrie's, Eve told Shape that the "She Don't Know" songstress' favorite leg exercises are squats, lunges and deadlifts. "She likes to stick with the basics because they work," she explained. "Lateral band walks, leg press machine [reps], hamstring curl and cable straight leg kickbacks are a few more go-tos because of the great pump they give you."

Spunky and Dreamy! Photos of Carrie Underwood's Most Fashionable Moments

Of course, all of that hard work in the gym wouldn't pay off without a healthy diet. Carrie has admitted that she's "95 percent vegan" and primarily eats vegetables along with vegetarian meat alternatives and tofu. She breaks from veganism while touring to eat eggs as a great source of protein, while also being low-carb and low-calorie. The Grammy winner also keeps a food journal.

“I make a plan for how much food I’m going to put on my plate and eat at every meal and I stick to it,” Carrie admitted in her book Find Your Path , adding, “Whether it’s a slice of pizza or a half cup of Brussels sprouts, I am accountable, and you better believe I’m going to quantify it.” No wonder she maintains such killer legs!

Scroll down for the most impressive photos of Carrie's incredible legs.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Screen On Fire In A Mesh-Panelled Bodysuit And Short-Shorts For Her 'Hate My Heart' Music Video

Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Boy Mom! See Photos Of Carrie Underwood's Cutest Moments With Her 2 Sons

Country cuties! While Carrie Underwood was a single lady from Oklahoma when she first came onto the scene in 2005 via American Idol, fans have watch her grown into a wife, mother and a Grammy-winning songstress.Scroll down to see a few adorable photos of the star with her sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.Three's CompanyIn 2018, Underwood had her eldest son and her husband, Mike Fisher, by her side as she received a star on the Walk of Fame — and she even mentioned them in her speech."Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy