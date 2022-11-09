Carrie Underwood’s Toned Legs Are Legendary! See the Country Superstar’s Most Impressive Leg Photos

There's no question that Carrie Underwood has the most amazing legs in country music ... or just about anywhere else. They're so perfectly toned and sculpted that it's no wonder the superstar singer frequently wears extra-short minidresses on the red carpet and cutoff denim daisy dukes in concert.

She hit the stage of the Country Music Association Festival on June 12, 2022, and rocked black short-shorts with fringe edges. Even though she donned knee-high black and silver boots, her thigh muscles were so incredibly well defined that they made the outfit even more eye-popping. The country star made another strong impression at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, simply stunning in a blue off-the-shoulder gown. In classic Carrie fashion, the dress’ thigh-high split allowed her incredible legs to take center stage.

Carrie never forgets leg day when it comes to workouts. "My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me,” she told Women's Health in March 2020, even admitting that her powerful glutes help her performances. “I swear I use butt muscles to hit notes sometimes,” she revealed to the publication.

The "Cry Pretty" singer's personal trainer, Eve Overland, told Shape magazine in April 2022 that Carrie works out nearly every day, even when she's on the road touring.

"Working out and staying healthy is just a way of life for Carrie. It is who she is, what she does," Eve explained to the publication, adding, "Carrie understands that staying strong, mobile, and conditioned is so important in all aspects of her life, on and off the stage. Working out is self-care and her 'me time.'"

To get legs as shapely and toned as Carrie's, Eve told Shape that the "She Don't Know" songstress' favorite leg exercises are squats, lunges and deadlifts. "She likes to stick with the basics because they work," she explained. "Lateral band walks, leg press machine [reps], hamstring curl and cable straight leg kickbacks are a few more go-tos because of the great pump they give you."

Of course, all of that hard work in the gym wouldn't pay off without a healthy diet. Carrie has admitted that she's "95 percent vegan" and primarily eats vegetables along with vegetarian meat alternatives and tofu. She breaks from veganism while touring to eat eggs as a great source of protein, while also being low-carb and low-calorie. The Grammy winner also keeps a food journal.

“I make a plan for how much food I’m going to put on my plate and eat at every meal and I stick to it,” Carrie admitted in her book Find Your Path , adding, “Whether it’s a slice of pizza or a half cup of Brussels sprouts, I am accountable, and you better believe I’m going to quantify it.” No wonder she maintains such killer legs!

