Parking lot collapses in Penn Hills 01:49

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A parking lot has collapsed in Penn Hills.

A parking garage collapsed on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on July 26, 2022. (Photo: KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso/Twitter)

Emergency crews are at the scene of the collapse at 11670 Frankstown Road on Tuesday evening. Officials said there is storage underneath the parking lot.

Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese told KDKA-TV that there are no known injuries. Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como said about a dozen cars were damaged.

There is an apartment building next to the site of the collapse, and the police chief said there is no apparent damage to the building. The residents of the apartment building will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m., and a video posted to Twitter from Pirates24/7 shows the collapse.

