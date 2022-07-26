ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Parking lot collapses in Penn Hills

By Jennifer Borrasso
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUff0_0gtwuKD600

Parking lot collapses in Penn Hills 01:49

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A parking lot has collapsed in Penn Hills.

A parking garage collapsed on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on July 26, 2022. (Photo: KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso/Twitter)

Emergency crews are at the scene of the collapse at 11670 Frankstown Road on Tuesday evening. Officials said there is storage underneath the parking lot.

Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese told KDKA-TV that there are no known injuries. Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como said about a dozen cars were damaged.

There is an apartment building next to the site of the collapse, and the police chief said there is no apparent damage to the building. The residents of the apartment building will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m., and a video posted to Twitter from Pirates24/7 shows the collapse.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Penn Hills, PA
Accidents
City
Penn Hills, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Kdka#Accident#Kdka Tv#The American Red Cross#Penn Hills Kdka#Kdka Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
62K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy