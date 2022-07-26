ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Scammers Extorted Restaurants with One-Star Google Reviews. Is this the New Normal?

By Kristen Hawley
Bon Appétit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bonappetit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Reviews#Fake Reviews#Google Maps#Google Business#Parachute S Google#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy