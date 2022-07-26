Pirates drop another one to Cubs 4-2

The Milwaukee Brewers have put in a lot of time and work into helping Keston Hiura develop into a Major League Baseball player. Unfortunately, Hiura has taken longer to find a place on the roster than originally thought. Due to his lackluster defense at second base, the team attempted to move him to first base. Then, when he struggled at the plate for two seasons, Milwaukee began shifting him to the outfield. Now, even though he has a OPS of .805, the Brewers have sent him back down to Triple-A. In Nashville, Hiura is hitting .355/.459/.774 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 37 games. Perhaps the Brewers have sent him down to build up his trade value so they can exchange him for immediate help. If this is the case, here are three trades involving Hiura that would improve the Brewers’ 2022 team.

