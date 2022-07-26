Pirates drop another one to Cubs 4-2

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder
The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in. One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.
Yardbarker
Guardians Among “Most Likely” Trade Destinations For Cubs’ Contreras
It’s a major question facing Cleveland ahead of a trade deadline exactly one week away. So far, it’s been quiet on the trade front, with smaller deals getting done here and there. But with names like Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Andrew Benintendi, and Luis Castillo all available, it’s...
TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal
On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
Tigers miserable 2022 season draws shocking MLB trade deadline decision
The Detroit Tigers were projected to have a decent 2022 season. Some people even believed they could make the playoffs after signing Javier Baez. But as of this story’s publication, Detroit sits in last place in the AL Central. So it isn’t surprising to see them preparing to sell. However, a recent story from the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal adds a whole new narrative to their MLB trade deadline plans.
BLOCKBUSTER TRADE: Yankees Make A Massive Move
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the New York Yankees are trading for Kansas City Royals All-Star Andrew Benintendi. The 28-year-old has also played for the Boston Red Sox.
Yardbarker
Three trades Brewers could make to move Keston Hiura in exchange for immediate help
The Milwaukee Brewers have put in a lot of time and work into helping Keston Hiura develop into a Major League Baseball player. Unfortunately, Hiura has taken longer to find a place on the roster than originally thought. Due to his lackluster defense at second base, the team attempted to move him to first base. Then, when he struggled at the plate for two seasons, Milwaukee began shifting him to the outfield. Now, even though he has a OPS of .805, the Brewers have sent him back down to Triple-A. In Nashville, Hiura is hitting .355/.459/.774 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 37 games. Perhaps the Brewers have sent him down to build up his trade value so they can exchange him for immediate help. If this is the case, here are three trades involving Hiura that would improve the Brewers’ 2022 team.
numberfire.com
Yoshi Tsutsugo sitting again for Pirates on Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Tsutsugo is sitting for a second straight game versus a right-hander. Cal Mitchell will take over as the Pirates' designated hitter and bat sixth. Mitchell has a...
Yardbarker
Yankees targeting Pirates starting pitching after ‘hitting pause’ on Luis Castillo
The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the trade deadline. With needs in the outfield, starting pitching rotation, and bullpen, Cashman needs to be extremely diligent about the process of elimination. The most sought-after starting pitcher on the market has been...
José Quintana's name is attached to the White Sox
José Quintana's name has swirled the rumor mill as the White Sox near close to the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. He's having an excellent year on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has started in 19 games holding a 3.70 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. He's struck out 85 batters to the 29 he's walked.
Guardians stance on Shane Bieber, starting pitchers ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Cleveland Guardians have enjoyed plenty of success over the past 6 years. They have seen postseason action 4 times during that span, and almost won a World Series in 2016. However, this team doesn’t build a winner in typical fashion. They are always re-tooling despite their on-field success. So it isn’t surprising to see rumors stating that Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, and Zach Plesac could all be available ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi homer as Angels blank Royals
Jose Suarez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi homered to lift the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Suarez, who pitched more than five innings for just the second time this season, gave up three hits,...
RUMOR: Padres’ Juan Soto trade offer to Nationals, revealed
The San Diego Padres were named the “frontrunners” in the Juan Soto sweepstakes on Thursday, and now rumors of their proposed trade offer to the Washington Nationals have been revealed. According to Hector Gomez, the Padres’ offer currently consists of young shortstop CJ Abrams, left-handed starting pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Adrian Morejon, in addition to […] The post RUMOR: Padres’ Juan Soto trade offer to Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays blow late lead to Orioles, lose fourth straight
BALTIMORE — Shane McClanahan overcame a rough start Tuesday in his first game for the Rays after his All-Star appearance a week earlier. Despite settling in for a solid outing, McClanahan was pulled after seven innings and 81 pitches. Reliever Colin Poche failed to finish the job, allowing a two-run homer to Ramon Urias in a three-run eighth inning.
FOX Sports
Brewers play the Twins with 1-0 series lead
Minnesota Twins (52-45, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-44, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA, .93 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -197, Twins +165; over/under is 8 runs.
Rumor: Yankees’ eyeing major move for All-Star reliever to bolster bullpen
The New York Yankees head into next week’s MLB trade deadline with multiple roster needs. At the least, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed one need on Wednesday, acquiring left fielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Cashman is reportedly set to turn his attention to the pitching side, and he is eyeing a […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ eyeing major move for All-Star reliever to bolster bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Pirates place Bryan Reynolds on paternity list
The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list. The Pirates recalled outfielder Bligh Madris from Triple-A Indianapolis to help fill the void while Reynolds tends to the birth of his child. Cal Mitchell will cover the designated hitter role and hit seventh in Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Madris will start in right and bat fifth.
numberfire.com
Bligh Madris called up, hitting fifth Thursday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Pirates called up Madris from the minors on Thursday in a corresponding move with placing Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list. Madris will start in right field and bat fifth.
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings sitting Wednesday for Marlins
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati Reds. Nick Fortes will replace Stallings at catcher and bat eighth. Stallings started the last four games behind the plate for Miami. Fortes has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and...
MLB・
Tellez hits pair of 3 HRs, Brewers top Twins 10-4 for sweep
MILWAUKEE -- Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decision and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders.Tellez homered off a wild Chris Archer (2-5) for a 3-0 lead in the first and against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth. Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto, and nine multihomer games, including four this season.His only game with more RBIs was on May 4, when he had eight against Cincinnati.Burnes (8-4) struck...
numberfire.com
Adley Rutschman resting for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles appear to be giving Rutschman a routine breather for the day game after a night game. Robinson Chirinos will catch for Jordan Lyles and hit ninth. Rutschman started the first six games out of the All-Star break and went 7-for-17 with three doubles, four runs scored, one RBI, six walks, and four strikeouts.
