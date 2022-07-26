ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A growing number of Americans are questioning the value of going to college

By Pooja Salhotra
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

1d ago

Going to college has always been a scam by the colleges and government to force people to get buried in debt knowing that they will pay for the rest of their lives. The colleges wanted them so they could introduce them to socialism and the government wanted them to borrow money from the government.

Duluth
1d ago

Never liked school,never a good student.Been an ind carpenter for yrs.It has paid well raising 2 kids.College just doesn't suit many people.Have known many people with college degrees who don't even work in the field they studied.

Keith Sapp
1d ago

Like everything else college was fine and doing well until the government entered the picture now look at what you have

