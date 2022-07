OREM — Five people have been arrested in Orem following a shooting and chase with police that resulted in one officer almost being run over and two other vehicles being hit. The wild string of events started Wednesday when Orem police were notified that a man who had been shot twice was taken by a friend to the emergency room of Timpanogos Hospital, according to a police booking affidavit. The 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and elbow, the affidavit states.

OREM, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO