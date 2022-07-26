3 teens arrested following shooting on West Lombard Street Tuesday morning, police say
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, the shooting occurred right after 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning.
It happened on West Lombard Street.
Davenport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.
The responding officers saw the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
The 13-year-old driver of the vehicle, who also suffered a gunshot wound, was arrested and taken into custody.
He is now charged with reckless driving, interference with official acts and felony eluding.
The responding officers also discovered that a second vehicle was also involved in the shooting.
Police officials said that a 16-year-old passenger in the second vehicle (reported stolen) was arrested and later charged first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, intimidation, willful injury, interference with a weapon, going armed with intent and carrying weapons.
The 15-year-old driver of the second vehicle was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, felony eluding and first-degree theft of a motor vehicle.
This incident remains under investigation.
