3 teens arrested following shooting on West Lombard Street Tuesday morning, police say

Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, the shooting occurred right after 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

It happened on West Lombard Street.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

The responding officers saw the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The 13-year-old driver of the vehicle, who also suffered a gunshot wound, was arrested and taken into custody.

He is now charged with reckless driving, interference with official acts and felony eluding.

The responding officers also discovered that a second vehicle was also involved in the shooting.

Police officials said that a 16-year-old passenger in the second vehicle (reported stolen) was arrested and later charged first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, intimidation, willful injury, interference with a weapon, going armed with intent and carrying weapons.

The 15-year-old driver of the second vehicle was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, felony eluding and first-degree theft of a motor vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.