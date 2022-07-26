ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teens arrested following shooting on West Lombard Street Tuesday morning, police say

Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, the shooting occurred right after 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

It happened on West Lombard Street.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

The responding officers saw the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The 13-year-old driver of the vehicle, who also suffered a gunshot wound, was arrested and taken into custody.

He is now charged with reckless driving, interference with official acts and felony eluding.

The responding officers also discovered that a second vehicle was also involved in the shooting.

Police officials said that a 16-year-old passenger in the second vehicle (reported stolen) was arrested and later charged first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, intimidation, willful injury, interference with a weapon, going armed with intent and carrying weapons.

The 15-year-old driver of the second vehicle was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, felony eluding and first-degree theft of a motor vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.

TSmith
2d ago

More examples of little or No Parenting. It's passed time to start holding parents responsible for the Crimes Committed by their Juvenile Children.

