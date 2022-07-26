Fort King National Historic Landmark to Close for Maintenance

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Latest center honors area’s first responders
As former firefighter Chuck Warren stepped into First Responders Recreation Center, he was filled with emotion when he saw his chief’s helmet, captain’s helmet and battalion chief helmet on display in the EMT room. They are just a few of the hundreds of items donated by Villages residents that are on display at the new center, which opened Wednesday. “It feels wonderful and exciting,” said Warren, of the Village of Hemingway. “I consider this to be a museum. I expect my items to be here for many years, if not forever.” The center at 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave. is the first recreation center completely funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, the Village Center Community Development District committee responsible for amenity services north of County Road 466. “Not only was this the largest construction project ever taken on by the District, it is the first and only recreation center built and designed by the District from the ground up,” said AAC chairman Don Deakin, of the Village of Chatham. “We look to the future with gratification and anticipation of the enjoyment this new amenity will bring to residents of The Villages for years to come. I’m honored to have been a part of this project and incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together.”
moderncampground.com
Sunlight Resorts Opens Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort
According to a press release, Sunlight Resorts has opened its second marquee resort, Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort (Florida). Located in the Horse Capital of the World, the resort was built from the ground up to offer premier outdoor hospitality with outstanding modern amenities. The property features 482 RV...
villages-news.com
Villagers rave about amenities offered at new First Responders Recreation Center
Villagers finally got their first look at the new First Responders Recreation Center on Wednesday, and everybody liked what they saw. Following an opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting event, hundreds of residents toured and sampled the activities at the new center. The facility was designed as a tribute to first responders – including law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs and other heroes – and is decorated with memorabilia donated by more than 100 former first responders who live in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations
Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Brick City Center for the Arts temporarily closing gallery and shop
The Brick City Center for the Arts is temporarily closing its gallery and shop this week. The center’s gallery and shop will remain closed through Sunday, July 31 in preparation of the new season that begins in August. The Brick City Center for the Arts is home to the...
villages-news.com
Bald Eagle Flying Over Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course In The Villages
This bald eagle was flying low over the Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course in The Villages carrying its recent catch. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Marion County Airport hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of 20 new T-hangers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Airport will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate some new improvements on Tuesday. The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Marion County Airport. They are celebrating the completion of 20 new T-hangers. Marion County staff and leadership will...
ocala-news.com
Several residents voice their thoughts, concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s growth
In response to recent letters that discussed the rapid growth of Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on the topic. “I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Brian Donnelly and others that Ocala is growing too fast and too large. I’m a native – been here since 1946 and I don’t like what I see happening one bit. Ocala used to be a lovely little place and now it’s just a monster to try to get around in. Stop this crap and take care of your true friends in the community,” says Ocala resident Kay Voge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
orlandomedicalnews.com
Local Physician Organization Expands to Include Lake and Sumter Counties
ORLANDO – The Physicians Society of Central Florida (PSCF) officially expanded on July 1, 2022 to include physicians living and/or practicing in Lake and Sumter counties. The PSCF was founded in 1906 as the Orange County Medical Society and 1927 as the Seminole County Medical Society. The Physicians Society of Central Florida was created in 2019 as these two county medical societies came together to unify physicians in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.
Villages Daily Sun
Club supports Villagers who take trips on their own
Lauren Sharp has a passion for solo adventures and wants to help others who have it too. She started the Solo Traveling Villagers club to support residents who want to take trips on their own. “I was surprised people had the same needs and didn’t know how to get them...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Animal Services waiving adoption, redemption fees through August 31
Due to an influx of animals, Marion County Animal Services is waiving all adoption and redemption fees through Wednesday, August 31. The county’s animal shelter is nearing capacity, and the facility’s staff members are turning to the community to help find these pets a loving home. Jim Sweet,...
Villages Daily Sun
Developer gains approval to build 1,260 homes
A major mixed-use development is moving forward in Wildwood after years of inactivity. Wildwood city commissioners on Monday unanimously approved an amendment to a previous development plan for Twisted Oaks Pointe that will clear the way for 1,260 homes in addition to commercial and industrial opportunities. The 387-acre development will be west of U.S. Highway 301, south of County Road 462 and east of CR 209.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor raises concerns about commercial project on Marsh Bend Trail
In a rare rejection, Wildwood commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night against a proposed commercial project along Marsh Bend Trail. The failure of the comprehensive plan amendment came after Mayor Ed Wolf expressed concerns about the development and staff members disagreed about whether it should be approved. The proposed amendment called...
villages-news.com
Bad Parking leads to arrest of woman in fire lane near Winn-Dixie grocery store in The Villages
Bad Parking led to the arrest of a woman near a Winn-Dixie grocery store in The Villages. Jennifer Lynn Dealy, 41, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a black 2014 Hyundai Genesis in the wee hours Tuesday morning when she was spotted in the fire lane at La Plaza Grande shopping center, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Sumter County residents gathering to voice their opinions on a “No Build” resolution
BUSHNELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Activists want to send a clear message to Sumter County commissioners. They want to pass this resolution like surrounding north-central Florida counties. The Sumter County Commission and Wildwood City Council sent a joint letter. The letter petitions against modifications to the alternative corridor center route. They...
villages-news.com
Community Watch blocks off street after sinkhole opens up near driveway in The Villages
Community Watch was blocking off a street after sinkhole opened up near a driveway in The Villages. The sinkhole was surrounded by barricades Thursday at the home on Wesley Street in the Village of Springdale. An aerial view of the sinkhole showed it is several feet wide and several feet...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake Dollar General Store faces more code violations
The Dollar General Store in Lady Lake is in trouble with the town again over code violations. The store, located at 312 U.S. Hwy. 27/441, was a topic at a public hearing Tuesday morning in front of a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall. The town’s code enforcement officer,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident says big developers are threatening land, way of life
I never thought the day would come when our homestead and way of life would be threatened by big developers and money-hungry land grabbers. We are in a very rural, mostly poor, and forgotten area called Florida Highlands (west of Marion Oaks). It is very rural with long dirt roads lined, mile after mile, with humble homes, horses, barnyard animals, raw land, forest creatures, and beauty. But it is not empty of the living nor is it for the taking – we live here, we own this.
sltablet.com
Lake County Animal Shelter Participates In Clear The Shelters Adoption Campaign (Month of August)
The Lake County Animal Shelter is teaming up with NBCUniversal Local to participate in the Clear the Shelters™. 2022 pet adoption campaign that will take place Aug. 1 – Aug. 31. This partnership features fee-waived pet adoptions throughout the campaign and will take place at the Lake County Animal Shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares.
villages-news.com
The Developer will control the money going into the new fire district
The Villages government manages everything except the Fire Control right now. Here is what it says on the website:. Welcome To the website for The Villages Community Development Districts, your local special purpose government! The Villages community is comprised of 17 special purpose districts, established pursuant to Florida State Statutes, which are responsible for a variety of functions including maintenance, recreation, public safety, sanitation, water and wastewater services.
Comments / 0