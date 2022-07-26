Fort King National Historic Landmark to Close for Maintenance

As former firefighter Chuck Warren stepped into First Responders Recreation Center, he was filled with emotion when he saw his chief’s helmet, captain’s helmet and battalion chief helmet on display in the EMT room. They are just a few of the hundreds of items donated by Villages residents that are on display at the new center, which opened Wednesday. “It feels wonderful and exciting,” said Warren, of the Village of Hemingway. “I consider this to be a museum. I expect my items to be here for many years, if not forever.” The center at 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave. is the first recreation center completely funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, the Village Center Community Development District committee responsible for amenity services north of County Road 466. “Not only was this the largest construction project ever taken on by the District, it is the first and only recreation center built and designed by the District from the ground up,” said AAC chairman Don Deakin, of the Village of Chatham. “We look to the future with gratification and anticipation of the enjoyment this new amenity will bring to residents of The Villages for years to come. I’m honored to have been a part of this project and incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together.”

