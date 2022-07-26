ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, IL

Small Town, Big City Theatre

coalcitycourant.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall Town Theatrics celebrates 50 years of Grease. The cast of Small Town Theatrics production of Grease is certainly feeling the message of the show as it’s set to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the classic musical written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey who earned a Tony nomination for their...

coalcitycourant.com

ETOnline.com

Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82

Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
ATLANTA, GA
tvinsider.com

‘Twin Peaks’ Star Lenny Von Dohlen Dies at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, who was best known for playing the agoraphobic orchid-growing Harold Smith on David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 64. Von Dohlen passed away Tuesday, July 5, at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness, his longtime manager, Steven J. Wolfe, has confirmed. His sister, Catherine Von Dohlen, posted a tribute to him announcing his passing on Facebook on July 7. “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with her brother. ” Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'

July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
MOVIES
Deadline

Bob Rafelson Dies: Oscar-Nominated Director Of ‘Five Easy Pieces’, Co-Creator Of ‘The Monkees’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Bob Rafelson, a giant in the American independent film movement as a writer, director and producer, and later a co-creator of The Monkees television show, has died at 89 of natural causes at his Aspen, CO home. His death on Saturday was confirmed by his ex-wife, Gabrielle. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery Rafelson collaborated with Jack Nicholson on seven features including Five Easy Pieces (1970) and The King of Marvin Gardens (1972). He was an uncredited producer on Easy Rider. He was also instrumental in co-creating The Monkees, a television music group that was seen...
ASPEN, CO
CBS News

Sandy Duncan on life before and after "Peter Pan"

Entertainer Sandy Duncan danced in her first recital at age five in a tiny Texas oil town. She would go on to star in films and on Broadway, earning three Tony nominations (including for the 1979 revival of "Peter Pan") and two Emmy nominations (including for her role in the landmark mini-series "Roots"). Not to mention guest starring with a gaggle of Muppets. Duncan, now 76, talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about achieving her greatest triumph after recovering from a brain tumor behind her left eye.
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

Looking Through Classic TV Doorways: Literally

No, I’m not talking about Jim Morrison and his legendary rock band. But what I am addressing are the physical front door props, on the exterior and interior, of certain television shows, and how their consistency or inconsistency is pertinent, representative, and conducive to the true success of any given series – and the creative process in general.
disneydining.com

Hollywood Icon and Disney’s ‘Rocketeer’ Actor, Paul Sorvino, Dead at 83

It seems that Hollywood has been losing a number of legendary stars lately, and sadly we have another major Hollywood death to report on. Hollywood actor Paul Sorvino is dead at the age of 83. Sorvino had more than 170 acting credits to his name and starred in many Hollywood hits, including his role as Paul Cicero in Goodfellas, Law & Order, That’s Life, and Nixon, where is played Henry Kissinger. During his more than 5o years in Tinseltown, he also starred in several projects for the Walt Disney Company, including the 1990 film Dick Tracy alongside James Caan, and the 1991 movie The Rocketeer, where he played mob boss Eddie Valentine.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’

Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

