Free school supplies from Help for Hope

DWIGHT—Jerome "Jerry" Rose, 86, and lifelong resident of Dwight, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Heritage Health in Dwight. Born Sept. 24, 1935 at Dwight Community Hospital, Jerry was a son of James and Sophie (Kunis) Rose. He was raised in rural Dwight and graduated from Dwight High School with the class of 1953. Jerry worked on the family farm before being drafted into the United States Army in November of 1958. On May 23, 1959, he married Laura Jean Elsner at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Dwight, and together they would live for a time in Germany while he was stationed there in the military. Jerry was honorably discharged from military service in September of 1960 and returned to Dwight where he and his wife would live and raise their family. He gained employment with Ambler's Texaco in Dwight as a mechanic before pursuing a career as a meat cutter. Jerry would work at several grocery stores, including the A&P Grocery Store in Pontiac, IL; SuperValu in Dwight, and Chipains Fresh Market in Lemont, IL before he retired at the age of 62.

