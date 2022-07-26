ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, IL

Free school supplies from Help for Hope

 2 days ago

The new school year starts in three weeks and to help students get off on the right track, Help for Hope will be handing out school supplies. Help for Hope’s annual back-to-school supplies giveaway is set for Monday, Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m. This will be...

Theresa A. Slanicky

BRACEVILLE—Theresa A. Slanicky, 83, of rural Braceville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Morris Hospital. Born Oct. 12, 1938 in Chicago, Theresa Ann was the daughter of Thomas and Anne (Hajcak) Buban. She attended St. Rose Grade School in Wilmington; St. Francis Academy in Joliet, and was a proud alumni of the College of St. Francis class of 1960. Theresa pursued a career as a teacher in elementary education, first teaching at Bradley West Elementary School and then moving on to Brodnicki Elementary School in Justice. Locally, Theresa was a substitute teacher at St. Rose School, Braceville Elementary, Goodfarm School, Coal City Elementary and Gardner Grade School. It was from Gardner Grade School that she retired as a full-time teacher's aide in 2002 after being at the school for 15 years.
Carole Wills

COAL CITY—Carole Ann Wills, 80, of Coal City, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Gardens of Park Pointe in Morris. Born April 19, 1942, Carole Ann was a daughter of Frank "Cal" and Marie (Votta) Vilt. She was raised in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School with the class of 1960. On June 8, 1963, Carole married Arden Wills in Assumption Catholic Church, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2013.
Gary L. Michaels

JOLIET—Gary L. Michaels, 70, of Joliet, formerly of Lowell, IN, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Parc of Joliet. Born Sept. 12, 1951 in Texas, Gary Lavern was a son of Harold and Eula Mae (Sellers) Michaels. Growing up in a military family, his family moved often and he lived in six different states and three different countries. Gary graduated from high school in Brookwood, AL, and following his graduation he served in the United States Army from 1972 until his honorable discharge in 1974.
Jerome Rose

DWIGHT—Jerome "Jerry" Rose, 86, and lifelong resident of Dwight, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Heritage Health in Dwight. Born Sept. 24, 1935 at Dwight Community Hospital, Jerry was a son of James and Sophie (Kunis) Rose. He was raised in rural Dwight and graduated from Dwight High School with the class of 1953. Jerry worked on the family farm before being drafted into the United States Army in November of 1958. On May 23, 1959, he married Laura Jean Elsner at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Dwight, and together they would live for a time in Germany while he was stationed there in the military. Jerry was honorably discharged from military service in September of 1960 and returned to Dwight where he and his wife would live and raise their family. He gained employment with Ambler's Texaco in Dwight as a mechanic before pursuing a career as a meat cutter. Jerry would work at several grocery stores, including the A&P Grocery Store in Pontiac, IL; SuperValu in Dwight, and Chipains Fresh Market in Lemont, IL before he retired at the age of 62.
