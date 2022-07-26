Fort school board learns details regarding proposed November ballot referendums

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group renews call for Dane Co. DA to investigate Wisconsin’s alternate electors
MADISON, Wis. — A small group rallied outside the Dane County Courthouse Thursday to renew their calls for District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to investigate the so-called “alternate electors,” a group of Republicans who falsely claimed former President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in the 2020 election. Madison Mayor...
fortatkinsononline.com
Wicket gate replacement underway at Indianford Dam
Work which was initially slated to begin in March is underway at the Indianford Dam, according to information shared by Rock-Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) Board of Commissioners Chairman Alan Sweeney. Work to replace two wicket gate carousels underneath the dam’s powerhouse began July 18, he said. Work was delayed...
fortatkinsononline.com
Community Health Summit slated for Aug. 11
Local health organizations in Jefferson and Dodge counties have announced that they have recently completed a Community Health Assessment and are hosting a Community Health Summit to discuss results of the assessment and to inform next steps. Those interested in participating in the summit, either virtually or in person, must...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I have not received a raise in 5 years’: Policies & pay cause teachers to resign from Wisconsin school district
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in Wisconsin is facing certain challenges after a number of employees announced their resignations during a public board meeting. At the July Board of Education Meeting, the Waukesha School District approved the 32 resignations, one leave of absence and 27 new and continuing contracts. This decision drew the ire of the Alliance for Education in Waukesha.
Rock County to close Janesville vaccine clinic, move to mobile-only clinics
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County’s community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic will move to mobile-only operations next month. The county’s Public Health Department announced that the clinic at 1900 Center Avenue in Janesville will close on July 30. Appointments are still available through that day. Public Health officials said...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Krieg challenges incumbent Brooks in August GOP primary
For the second time in two years, State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, is facing a challenge from within his party for his Wisconsin Assembly District 60 seat. Samuel Krieg, a 22-year-old Cedarburg High School graduate, is running against Brooks for the Republican nomination, on the Aug. 9 primary ballot. In...
Here's how you can change your absentee vote if you already sent in your ballot
With two Senate candidates dropping out of the race, some early absentee voters, who already sent in their ballots, may wonder if they can change their vote. The answer is yes.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
nbc15.com
WIS 78 bridge replacement to begin Aug. 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The WIS 78 bridge replacement between W. Mineral Point Road and Greenwald Road in Dane County is scheduled to begin Aug. 1, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. This construction project will bring a full closure to the road, and motorists will need to use...
nbc15.com
Flex Lane update: Thoughts from officials and the public after two weeks of trial
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Flex Lane on Madison’s Beltline now has roughly two weeks under its belt, and both the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and drivers say the extra lane offers relief to traffic. “Well, so far, so good,” said traffic management supervisor Randy Hoyt. “Spots that did...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Cities Top the List of Best Places to Live
New national rankings prove something that Wisconsinites already know: Wisconsin is a great place to live and work. Six Wisconsin cities made Livability.com’s 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list with Madison securing the top spot for the second year in a row. “From our natural resources to our thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to the people who call our state home, Wisconsin is being recognized as a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Tony Evers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Three years in the remaking
WEST BEND — Ozaukee Christian School (OCS) announced that it will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and public open house for the school, after three years of renovations, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25. According to the release, during the open house the public can take...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Sausage Plus wins national award for beef jerky
WEST BEND — West Bend Sausage Plus won the 2022 Reserve Champion for Jerky - Whole Muscle at the 2022 American Cured Meat Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 16. “I’m really proud of our team,” said West Bend Sausage Plus co-owner Ben Houle. “It was a team effort to win it, and we got a great staff here.”
ibmadison.com
DMB Community Bank purchases new headquarters building
DMB Community Bank has closed on the purchase of a 132,000-square-foot building that will serve as the bank’s new headquarters, according to a release from the bank. The bank will occupy just over half of the space of the building located at 10 Terrace Court in Madison. Additional tenants will be found for the available space. The building will undergo minor renovations over the next couple of months to modernize the space and the bank expects to take occupancy in September.
fortatkinsononline.com
Wisconsin Examiner: Masking recommended again as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise
Editors note: the following story has been published with permission from the Wisconsin Examiner. The publication’s website is here: https://wisconsinexaminer.com. Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kohlwey farmstead likely to be razed
GRAFTON - The last remnant of the once-sprawling Kohlwey Farm in Grafton could soon be gone. The 4-acre Kohlwey farmstead itself, including the farmhouse and outbuildings, is closer to becoming part of the massive Stonewall Farms development being built at the corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road after the Grafton Plan Commission Monday recommended rezoning it.
Courthouse News Service
Judge tosses lawsuit from Wisconsin church facing land loss after leaving denomination
MADISON, Wis. (CN) — A Wisconsin federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from a local church challenging a nearly 100-year-old provision in state law it says will cost the congregation their land for voting to leave a conference of Methodist churches. The Hebron Community Methodist Church of Fort...
whby.com
Lasry drops out of US Senate race
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Nearly two weeks before Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announces he’s ending his campaign to the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination and throwing his support behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Lasry made that announcement during a news conference with Barnes outside...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash in Washington County | By Washington County Sheriff
July 28, 2022 – Richfield, WI – A 73-year-old Pewaukee man was northbound on Highway 164 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. when the man said a red Chevy Malibu in front of him braked rapidly and stopped to turn left to go west on Hubertus Road.
Alex Lasry drops out of Senate race, endorses Mandela Barnes
Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry is dropping out of the race for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat and is instead endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
