Fort school board learns details regarding proposed November ballot referendums

DMB Community Bank has closed on the purchase of a 132,000-square-foot building that will serve as the bank’s new headquarters, according to a release from the bank. The bank will occupy just over half of the space of the building located at 10 Terrace Court in Madison. Additional tenants will be found for the available space. The building will undergo minor renovations over the next couple of months to modernize the space and the bank expects to take occupancy in September.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO