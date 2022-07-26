McConnell says this Supreme Court case was more important than Mississippi abortion ruling

Related
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pressures Chuck Schumer to say whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied under oath about their views on Roe v. Wade
"We must call out their actions for what they were before the moment passes," Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ted Lieu wrote in a letter to Chuck Schumer.
What Ketanji Brown Jackson Said About Roe v. Wade as She Joins SCOTUS
Jackson will be sworn in as the Supreme Court's 116th justice at the end of a momentous period that saw the court overturn the landmark ruling.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in
Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices' opinions in a bid to save abortion rights, only to be thwarted by the unprecedented draft leak, according to a new CNN report
In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices ahead of the ruling, CNN reported. His persuasive efforts were thwarted in part by the unprecedented draft opinion leak, according to CNN. Supreme Court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elle
Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.
Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against human trafficking bill after accusing Democrats of doing nothing to protect victims
Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was among 20 Republicans in the US House of Representatives to vote against a bill that reauthorises federal programmes to combat human trafficking. The Georgia congresswoman cast her vote on 26 July hours after accusing Democratic lawmakers of failing to combat trafficking and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
US News and World Report
Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned
The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
Jared Kushner says Rupert Murdoch told him 'there is nothing I can do' after Fox News called Arizona for Biden in 2020
Jared Kushner recounts calling Rupert Murdoch on election night 2020 in his upcoming memoir. Kushner called the media tycoon after Fox News called Arizona for President Joe Biden. "Sorry, Jared, there is nothing I can do," Murdoch told him. "The Fox News data authority says the numbers are ironclad." Former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt
The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
House Democrats block GOP resolution capping number of Supreme Court justices at nine
House Democrats again blocked a Republican resolution in the lower chamber aiming to create a constitutional amendment to cap the number of Supreme Court justices at nine. The joint resolution led by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., was voted down by 218 Democrats in the House as more of the blue party members sound off against the court over the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
'The Supreme Court did us a favor': Democrats seize on abortion ruling as midterm lifeline
LAS VEGAS, July 20 (Reuters) - Susie Lee, one of the U.S. Congress's most endangered Democrats, has spent this year fighting a tough re-election campaign in the face of soaring inflation and weighed down by President Joe Biden's dismal approval numbers.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fury as left-wing activists ShutDownDC offer $200 bounties for intel on where SCOTUS judges who overturned Roe v Wade are after targeting Brett Kavanaugh during steakhouse dinner
A left-wing activist group is encouraging users on social media to tweet the location of any of the conservative Supreme Court Justices in exchange for money. The justices were the majority who voted to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision last month. Since then, pro-abortion activists have repeatedly...
Some people in the US are rushing to get sterilized after the Roe v. Wade ruling
In the wake of the reversal of the federal right to an abortion, gynecologists say they have seen an increase in women and non-binary people requesting tubal ligation -- more commonly referred to as tying tubes.
After Roe's overturning, Americans are demanding Supreme Court term limits
Following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning half a century of abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, nearly two-thirds of Americans want fundamental court reform, specifically term limits for Supreme Court justices. Indeed, on July 25, 2022, Democrats introduced a bill that would allow a new justice to take the bench every two years and spend 18 years in active service. The majority that overturned Roe was possible only because of the current system in which justices serve for life and are therefore able to choose when and whether to step down. Justice Amy...
What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade
The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect...
Comments / 1