New Bedford Police Chief Oliveira visits middle schoolers during 4-week camp

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna Carney
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Celebrate Summer at the Plymouth Bubbles, Beats & Foam Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
newbedfordguide.com
Youth United group take tour of New Bedford Police Department’ Public Safety Complex
“New Bedford Community Police Ofc. Bryant Capello took the group of Youth United, sponsored by New Bedford Parks, Recreation & Beaches, on a tour of our Public Safety Complex today. The group was fascinated by his cruiser 🚔🚨” -New Bedford Police Department. All photos by New Bedford...
Valley Breeze
Friends seek donations for local family with sick infant
CUMBERLAND – At six weeks old, Zola Brown has fought off a potentially deadly infection and is one of the first children to receive in-utero surgery to repair issues caused by spina bifida. Zola’s mother, Brittany Brown, said she is happy that things are looking positive now, and says...
Police make arrest in Warwick stabbing
Joseph Young, 45, is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday on a charge of felony assault and/or battery, according to police.
Valley Breeze
In Cumberland, Courtney Huard killed in ‘final form’ of domestic violence
CUMBERLAND – Police last week made a determination in the investigation of a double shooting on June 22 in Cumberland, finding that Eric Huard shot and killed his wife, Courtney, and then shot and killed himself. Chief Matthew Benson last Friday issued a “final update” about the investigation into...
fallriverreporter.com
Sports pub receives suspension from Fall River Licensing Board due to multiple issues cited by police
A Fall River sports pub received a suspension from the Licensing Board on Wednesday. According to a report handed to the Board, at least 10 calls of service have taken place at Mickey Doyle’s at 380 Rhode Island Avenue in the past 60 days, with at least 21 calls since the beginning of the year. Calls ranged from a stabbing to assault and battery, to unruly patrons, and overdoses.
WCVB
Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, with no water on 90-degree day, police say
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, are investigating after a small dog was found abandoned in a crate with no water as temperatures soared to 90 degrees. The dog, a male Pomeranian estimated to be about 3 to 5 years old, was found inside a metal crate on the side of an East Dedham road at about noon on Saturday.
Turnto10.com
Restaurant owners serve up specials in memory of teens taken too soon
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two Rhode Island restaurants that are owned by the same family are adding some sweet to their savory menus in memory of teenagers gone too soon. Starting Saturday, Gel's Kitchen in West Warwick and Gel's Kitchen II in Warwick will start serving "community honored specials" -- breakfast items dedicated to Gianna Cirella, Maddie Potts, Olivia Passaretti and Matthew Dennison.
The Real Reason Behind the School Bus That’s Been Sitting on Highway 140 in New Bedford
For the past week and a half, there's been a random yellow school bus parked in the most bizarre area and I couldn't understand why. Unfortunately, the social media interactions to the story did not pass the vibe of the original article, but that was expected. Quite frankly, when I see comments like:
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department announces retirement of Captain Brian Arruda
“The New Bedford Fire Department would like to congratulate Captain Brian Arruda on his retirement. Captain Arruda retired on July 23, 2022 with 29+ years of dedicated service. Captain Arruda began his Fire career in February of 1993 and has served as Captain for the last 11 years. We would...
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton woman ordered to pay $600,000 in restitution to employer she bilked for years
A 56-year-old Tiverton, RI woman who bilked her New Bedford employee out of several hundreds of thousands of dollars during a six-year timespan was convicted recently and ordered to pay $600,000 in restitution, potentially the highest restitution amount ordered in Bristol County history, District Attorney Tom Quinn announced. Nadine Santos...
This Abandoned School Bus on 140 North in New Bedford Makes Zero Sense
If you've seen this abandoned school bus hanging around in New Bedford, then you're not alone. Every day, as I travel Route 140 North and South to get on and off I-195, my eyes go right to a yellow school bus that's sitting smack between the ramps. At first, I thought it was a bus for the county jail litter collectors, but when I didn't see anyone walking about or trash bags lining the highway, I knew I was wrong.
fallriverreporter.com
Swim with family members turns deadly for 56-year-old Massachusetts man
A family is morning the loss of a Massachusetts man who died while going out for a swim on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 4:30 p.m., the Winchester Police and Fire Departments, the Stoneham Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a possible drowning of an adult male in Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester. Local Officers and Firefighters along with the State Police Dive Team and State Police Air Wing responded to the scene.
Wareham School Official Pays $4K Penalty After Hiring Her Mother, Son
A Wareham Public Schools administrator has paid a $4,000 civil penalty after admitting she violated the commonwealth's conflict of interest law in the hiring of two family members. Student Services Director Melissa Fay hired her mother to provide translation and interpretation services to the district eight times between 2018 and...
capecod.com
New details: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Bourne
BOURNE – Bourne Police report that at approximately 3 PM, they received multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian accident with injury on Main Street in the area of Buzzards Bay Park. Officers arrived on scene with the Bourne Fire Department. The preliminary investigation by officers determined a gray 2010 Volvo operated by a 61-year-old Bourne man was traveling east on Main Street approaching a crosswalk. An 84-year-old woman was crossing Main Street in the crosswalk with her family. The woman was struck and received serious injuries. She was transported to an area trauma hospital. The crash is still under investigation by members of the Bourne Police Department and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team.
New Bedford man pleads guilty to drug offense
A New Bedford man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possessing fentanyl intended for distribution.
capecod.com
Firefighters called to Daniel Webster Inn in Sandwich after smoke reported in building
SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to the Daniel Webster Inn on Main Street sometime after 1 PM Wednesday after smoke was reported in the building. Crews stretched a ladder to the roof to check a HVAC unit whose motor had apparently overheated and burnt out. Smoke in the building had to be ventilated No injuries were reported.
Tiverton Woman Ordered to Pay Back New Bedford Employer She Stole From for Years
A 56-year-old Tiverton woman who defrauded her employer for six years must pay $600,00 in restitution, potentially the highest amount ordered in Bristol County history, District Attorney Tom Quinn said in a news release. Nadine Santos pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last week to 14 counts of larceny...
New Bedford Police Investigate Second Shooting in One Day
NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating after the city's second shooting incident in just one day damaged a home on Monday night. The shots fired incident was reported hours after another shooting in the city's South End at around noon on Monday caused damage to a vehicle. Police spokesperson...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes beach in Lincoln
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed a beach in Lincoln for swimming on Wednesday. The Department of Health said that Lincoln Woods State Park Beach has high bacteria levels. However, the Department reopened Surfer’s Rock end of Sachuest Beach in Middletown for swimming.
nrinow.news
Journey with the Juneaus: Burrillville family invites you to join them on the trip of a lifetime
BURRILLVILLE – Small-town life has been relatively good to the Juneau family. Since 2016, Aimee, a Burrillville native, has worked for the town processing accounts payable in the treasurer’s office. Her husband Paul, who grew up in West Warwick, retired from a career as an EMT/paramedic four years...
