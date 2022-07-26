New Bedford Police Chief Oliveira visits middle schoolers during 4-week camp

BOURNE – Bourne Police report that at approximately 3 PM, they received multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian accident with injury on Main Street in the area of Buzzards Bay Park. Officers arrived on scene with the Bourne Fire Department. The preliminary investigation by officers determined a gray 2010 Volvo operated by a 61-year-old Bourne man was traveling east on Main Street approaching a crosswalk. An 84-year-old woman was crossing Main Street in the crosswalk with her family. The woman was struck and received serious injuries. She was transported to an area trauma hospital. The crash is still under investigation by members of the Bourne Police Department and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team.

