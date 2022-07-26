ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL teams open camp with biggest question still unanswered

By ROB MAADDI
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUIhD_0gtvqhSW00
Browns Watson Football FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Watson reported to his first training camp with the Browns on Friday, July 22, 2022, still not knowing how long he'll be their starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File) (Ron Schwane)

Training camps opened across the NFL and the biggest offseason question remains unanswered.

The Cleveland Browns still don’t know how many games they’ll be without Deshaun Watson, who is still waiting for retired judge Sue L. Robinson to issue a ruling following his disciplinary hearing that concluded nearly four weeks ago.

The league and the NFL Players’ Association requested a decision by the start of training camp, according to a person familiar with the process who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the union, had no obligation to meet that deadline. Representatives are hopeful a decision comes this week.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits. Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

The Browns, along with 27 other teams, welcomed their veterans on Tuesday as each of the 32 teams have now kicked off camp. Watson reported to his first camp with Cleveland last week along with veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, the team’s presumed starter if there is a suspension. The Browns also signed Josh Rosen last week as more quarterback insurance.

Watson should be on the field for the team’s first full-squad practice Wednesday. There was an amusing moment on Monday when the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback was seen walking in full uniform across the street in front of the Browns’ training facility to take part in a photo shoot.

Other top questions around the NFL that still need to be addressed in training camp:

WHERE’S JIMMY G GOING? The San Francisco 49ers made it clear Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback and they’re moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo, who led them to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2019 season and nearly another one last season. The Niners have to trade or release Garoppolo before Week 1 to avoid having his $24.2 million base salary become fully guaranteed. Garoppolo would’ve been moved already if it weren’t for his offseason shoulder surgery.

"This is Trey's team. That's nothing against Jimmy," 49ers coach Mike Shanahan said. "We made that decision a year ago and we're not going to mess around with that anymore. ... Jimmy understands that fully. He's a big guy and it's nothing against him. It's a business decision."

BAKER OR SAM? The Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield from the Browns earlier this month and plan to let him compete with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, has been more successful than Darnold, who was the third pick by the Jets in the same draft.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule isn’t going to rush a decision.

"Anytime you put timelines on things, you end up rushing to make bad decisions," Rhule said. "To me this is about being in the moment but not making rash judgements. Guys are going to have good days and bad days. When we know, we know."

WHEN DOES LAMAR GET PAID? The Baltimore Ravens still haven’t locked Lamar Jackson into a long-term contract extension but the two sides have been talking. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, saw his value increase after the Cardinals gave Kyler Murray a deal worth up to $230.5 million with about $105 million guaranteed at signing and $160 million guaranteed for injury. Jackson doesn’t have an agent, which could impact negotiations. It wasn’t a factor for his rookie deal because the collective bargaining agreement predetermines the money in each draft slot. This contract is far more lucrative.

ARE THEY HEALTHY? Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins are among more than 50 players returning from ACL injuries. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey played only seven games last season because of hamstring and ankle injuries. Titans star running back Derrick Henry missed nine games with a foot injury before playing in the team's playoff loss to the Bengals. Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, Ravens running back Gus Edwards, Titans receiver Robert Woods, Packers tight end Robert Tonyan are also coming back from ACL surgery. Saints star wideout Michael Thomas missed 2021 because of a severe ankle injury, and Vikings receiver Adam Thielen had ankle surgery in December.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow and AP Sports Writers Tom Withers and Steve Reed contributed.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) leaves on golf cart

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was carted off the practice field with a right knee injury at training camp on Thursday morning. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection slammed his helmet in frustration and was surrounded by teammates after suffering an injury to his right leg. Head coach Todd Bowles...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt attends training camp

A former head coach is in the building. Dave Wannstedt, former head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1993-98, was present at Halas Hall for Thursday's practice during training camp. Wannstedt coached at several universities before serving as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, the head coach of the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FOX Sports

Titans report for camp healthy, playoff loss left in past

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — All that matters to the Tennessee Titans is having a healthy Derrick Henry, a driven Ryan Tannehill and one of the NFL’s best defenses back essentially intact to chase a third straight AFC South title. Earning the AFC's No. 1 seed last season despite...
NBC Sports

Patriots' offensive play-caller emerges at Day 1 of training camp

If you're wondering who the heck will call plays for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense this season, you may have just gotten your answer. The Patriots held their first official training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday, with 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" broadcasting live from Gillette Stadium. And about 50 minutes into the session, while New England was running a 7-on-7 red zone drill, co-host Scott Zolak made a notable observation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

New York Training Camp Day 1: Injury updates, standout players, more

Training camp was officially underway for the 2022 New York Jets this morning. Some good news came early as it was announced that left tackle George Fant was placed on the active roster. He joined the other three players who were all removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list just yesterday, Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, and CJ Uzomah.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen carted off at camp with knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury Thursday and was carted off the field during a training camp practice, according to multiple reports. Jensen, 31, earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career in 2021 and signed a three-year, $39 million extension with the Buccaneers in the offseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for July 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Bears placed S Dane Cruikshank, CB Michael Joseph, and WR Tajae Sharpe on the NFI list. Bengals activated OL Alex Cappa and RB Samaje Perine from the PUP list. Cowboys placed WR Dontario Drummond, CB Quandre Mosely, LB Aaron Hansford on the PUP list. Cowboys placed LB Damone Clark on...
NFL
The Associated Press

Wood takes no-hitter into 7th, Giants beat Cubs to stop skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game slide. Yermín Mercedes hit an early two-run single, and four Giants pitchers combined on a three-hitter to snap Chicago’s six-game winning streak. An umpire’s ruling that appeared to give the Cubs a break instead contributed to San Francisco’s three-run third. Wood (7-8) allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two. He got help from his defense as first baseman Darin Ruf scooped a short-hop throw to retire Patrick Wisdom in the fifth, and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski ran hard to catch Christopher Morel’s sixth-inning line drive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Tennessee Titans Rookie Wide Receiver Treylon Burks Provides Health Update as Training Camp Begins

Treylon Burks flies down the field. His speed and physicality at the receiver position is what brought him to Tennessee as the Titans’ first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Entering the draft, many compared Burks’ skillset to A.J. Brown. It makes Tennessee’s decision to ship Brown to Philadelphia for the pick used on Burks all the more interesting.
NASHVILLE, TN
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy